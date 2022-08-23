the sentence of the former bomber drives the fans crazy

The former bomber gave an interesting interview in which he spoke in a certain way about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldoin recent weeks, has ended up in the eye of the storm due to the possibility of leaving the Manchester United. The Portuguese champion himself would have asked for the sale to the Red Devils and in England There has been much talk of his situation.

Cr7, a few days ago, tired of the constant rumors about his future, he promised that he will soon release an interview in which he will speak at 360 ° about his situation. “Impossible not to talk about me one day, otherwise the press wouldn’t make any money. If they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep it up, maybe one day you will have the right news “, thundered the Portuguese.

We’ll see if Ronaldoby the end of the market, he will change his shirt or if he will remain at the orders of Ten Hag. In the last match of the Red Evilswon by Manchester for 2-1 on Liverpoolthe Dutch coach has decided to keep on the bench Ronaldo for 86 minutes and made him enter the final in place of Rashford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the former striker exposes himself: “A striker is stronger than him”

Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as being very talked about about its future, it is always used as a yardstick. The former striker of Lazio And Naples, Bruno Giordanoto the microphones de The morning spoke just of Ronaldo and in detail he compared it, in a fundamental in particular, to Victor Osimhen.

These, specifically, are his words: “Osimhen is an incredible player and we don’t find out now. He opens gates, walks the defenses and then scores. The greatest merit? Headshot, in this fundamental he is even stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo ”.