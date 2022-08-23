The radical change for the Mad Max prequel!

We already have our first look at Chris Hemsworth in the Mad Max prequel. A radical change from the actor who plays Thor in Marvel.

The Daily Mail has shared new images of the star of Marvel Studios who plays Thor, Chris Hemsworth. The actor has been seen on the set of furiousthe new film in the saga of Mad Max which is starring Anya Taylor-Joy. The truth is that he is completely unrecognizable.

Chris Hemsworth was previously seen on the set of the prequel to Mad Max who is directing George Miller. The actor is radically different from what we are used to. He sports a bushy beard and a ginger-colored hairstyle. But in the new leaked images he looks much older, like older. And also a little more disheveled than in the previous captures.

We know practically nothing about this new character!

The character played by Chris Hemsworth in the prequel to Mad Max it remains a mystery. We don’t even know his name or his identity. We know practically nothing. Thanks to these images, we now know that she is wearing a flashy gold jacket. An outfit that fits right in with the desert wastelands in this mind-blowing sci-fi, fast-action franchise.

23.08 | Chris Hemsworth was photographed dressed as Dementus, or the villain of the film “Mad Max: Furiosa,” which is being shot in Sydney, Australia. 📸 More photos: https://t.co/TXe1hLt0kz pic.twitter.com/ROHS2BxFzr August 23, 2022

The images allow us to see Chris Hemsworth riding a considerably improved monster truck. It has several horns attached to the upper door. It slightly imitates the designs that we already saw in Mad Max: Fury Road. However, this movie is a prequel. So the technology will be quite limited compared to the original George Miller film.

As we have said, the prequel to Mad Max stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of Furiosa. This is the role she played Charlize Theron in the original movie. However, we are going to have a new story a few years before that tape. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke They complete a scarce cast at this point. Be that as it may, the good news is that George Miller returns to sit in the director’s chair of his own franchise. It opens on May 24, 2024.