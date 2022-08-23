the progress of the transfer of Maipú

Reading time: 3 minutes

These days a miscellaneous law related to the country’s teachers was discussed. Due to the processing of this law, the one-year postponement for the installation of Local Services could be confirmed, which in the case of educational establishments in Maipú would correspond to the beginning of the year 2025 (originally the beginning of the year 2024).

Until now, this transfer to the Local Education Services has not been a matter of daily interest discussion among the school communities of the municipal schools of Maipú, whether due to indifference, resignation or ignorance, and where a common factor is represented by a scarce or almost no information from the Education Corporation, as well as from the community leaders of the union organization that represents the teachers.

The transfer that would come:

The teachers and staff of the municipal schools would no longer depend on the Municipal Education Corporation, but would be part of the “Santa Corina” Local Service, an entity that would also be made up of three communes: Central Station, Maipú, and Cerrillos.

Local Public Education Services (SLEEP) were created in 2017 and their purpose is to manage public education at the nursery, basic and secondary levels within the Chilean educational system.

Some data on the progress in the preparation of the transfer by the Municipal Corporation of Maipú:

Despite the lack of information towards educational communities, there is information and exchange between local and ministerial authorities:

“THE OTHERS”

This must be the most repeated word in the transfer report (reminiscent of the title of the movie “The Others”, a horror thriller set in the 1940s, starring Nicole Kidman).

One could cite, for example, a recent official letter from the Public Directorate addressed to the Mayor of the commune Tomás Vodanovicin which a report is requested on the collection of different observations made by this ministerial body, among which it requests to specify the use of the word “OTHERS” that the Municipal Corporation uses in some columns to refer, for example, to some officials, regarding which pension or health institutions they belong to.

Also, for example, in terms of remuneration in the case of 233 officials, the word “OTHERS” is indicated as a source of financing (that is, with what resources their salaries are paid), and therefore it is requested to specify what this assignment “OTHERS” corresponds to.

When describing the functions of 6 teachers, the term “OTHERS” is indicated by the Corporation, without specifying what it is. On the other hand, in the case of 17 Teachers The Corporation indicates that they fulfill teaching managerial functions, however, the form does not indicate that they receive the assignment that corresponds to them of teaching managerial responsibility.

At the same time, for all those teachers who are informed with Pedagogical Technical functions, it is pointed out that the assignment of technical-pedagogical responsibility that corresponds to them is not being perceived and in some cases of the teachers indicated in pedagogical technical function, it is also reported that they would be receiving the directing teaching assignment.

There is also incongruous information regarding the contractual quality of some teachers, regarding which in the legal quality column they are indicated as holder, but on the date of termination as defined.

Regarding approximately 60 officials with a contract expiration date, it is requested to specify whether their contracts will be extended or, if not, eliminated from the payroll.

Education Assistants:

Also in the case of the Education Assistants, it is requested to specify the contractual category of around 74 officials who are assigned as the category “OTHERS”, which in the document is requested to specify what they refer to with these “Others” .

The same occurs with the source of financing of certain Assistant officials, in which “OTHERS” is cited as a source of financing.

In addition, it is requested to specify the extension of contracts or elimination in payroll of at least 46 officials.