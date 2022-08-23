The Peaky Blinders star you probably didn’t know won a Jiu-Jitsu tournament

The stars are also people, so when they have a moment of rest, they take the opportunity to do some enriching activity. Whether it’s studying a career, having a hobby or even playing sports. The public is always surprised when some unknown facet of that star they idolize is revealed, and surely now they will be even more surprised when they learn that a well-known actor and member of the Peaky Blinders practices martial arts and even competes.

We are talking about Tom Hardy. The British man who became Alfie Solomons for the Steven Knight series is a lover and practitioner of Jiu-jitsu. In several of his films, Hardy has shown his talent for martial arts, such as when he put on Bane’s mask to The Dark Knight Rises (2012) or when he became a mixed martial arts fighter in Warrior (2011). Outside the cameras, the fighting skills are maintained and the 44-year-old actor is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Recently, a video began to circulate where the Venom star could be seen in a Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Hardy participated in the gi and no-gi category, where he demonstrated his skills and even better, he consecrated himself by receiving two gold medals.

Tom on the podium.

This tournament held in Wolverhampton was for the benefit of the NGO, REORG. This institution teaches martial arts to military veterans and other emergency service members who suffer from various psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress and injuries that changed them forever.

Danny Appleton, one of Hardy’s opponents during the tournament, told the media that he had no choice but to “tap” under the pressure Tom was exerting while he was going into a headlock.

Tom is not the only athlete, there is also Jason Statham who, before kicking butt in action movies, was an Olympic diver or Keanu Reeveswho after The Matrix trilogy began to spend quality time practicing martial arts, something that can be seen in the John Wick trilogy.

