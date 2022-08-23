The Peaky Blinders star you probably didn’t know won a Jiu-Jitsu tournament

The stars are also people, so when they have a moment of rest, they take the opportunity to do some enriching activity. Whether it’s studying a career, having a hobby or even playing sports. The public is always surprised when some unknown facet of that star they idolize is revealed, and surely now they will be even more surprised when they learn that a well-known actor and member of the Peaky Blinders practices martial arts and even competes.

We are talking about Tom Hardy. The British man who became Alfie Solomons for the Steven Knight series is a lover and practitioner of Jiu-jitsu. In several of his films, Hardy has shown his talent for martial arts, such as when he put on Bane’s mask to The Dark Knight Rises (2012) or when he became a mixed martial arts fighter in Warrior (2011). Outside the cameras, the fighting skills are maintained and the 44-year-old actor is a blue belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

