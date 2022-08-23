the new boyfriend is the son of a millionaire

Emma Watson has a new boyfriend: Brandon Green. The two recently took a vacation in Venice, where they proved to be accomplices and close-knit. According to the gossip, the couple would have been united for about a year but only now the liaison would have come to the surface. After all, the star of Harry Potter she has always been very reserved about her private life …

At the moment Emma Watson has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors about her relationship with Brandon Green. But the images of the actress holding hands with her new partner are worth a thousand words. As reported by the Daily Mail Green would have long courted the Watson, known thanks to some mutual friends, before being able to conquer her completely.

Brandon Green is the son of Sir Philip Green, businessman and entrepreneur active in the world of fashion. With his Arcadia Group he established himself in the fashion sector. This group owns high-end brands, such as Evans, Dorothy Perkins, Topshop / Topman, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Burton and Outfit. His contribution to the retail sector earned him the knighthood of Queen Elizabeth.

A pioneer in the retail sector, he was elected in 2013 one of the richest men in Britain with a net worth of $ 6.6 million. Subsequently, also thanks to the advance of e-commerce, the revenues of his companies collapsed.

Despite the commercial difficulties, Green still remains one of the leading retail businessmen in the UK. In recent years, however, he has been at the center of several controversies. He has been accused of tax evasion, harassment and exploitation of workers.

Since 1990 Philip Green is married with Tina, who helps her in her work, with whom she has two children: Chloe, model and actress, and Brandon, who has held various positions within the Arcadia Group.

Who is Emma Watson’s new boyfriend

Emma Watson’s new boyfriend is a convinced environmentalist and animal rights activistalways ready to defend the environment, oceans and animals. “He’s always doing charity. He mainly supports the foundations of Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlotte. He often cleans the beaches and does everything to help environmental and animal welfare associations “a source told the Daily Mail.

Brandon Green he is 29 years old, three younger than Watson, and lives in the Principality of Monaco. He met Emma about her thanks to some mutual friends and was able to conquer her only after a long courtship. The two would be dating from September 2021.

Emma Watson’s private life

Before meeting Brandon Green Emma Watson loved the businessman Leo Robinton, which he had also introduced to his parents. Despite the serious intentions, the relationship did not go ahead. Previously the actress dated Will Adamowiczformer university friend, Matthew Janney, rugby player e Mack Knight, Silicon Valley CEO.