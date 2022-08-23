There are still months for the year to end but the first advances on the premiere films in 2023 They promise that the next season will be exciting. ribbons Christopher Nolannew installments of the most famous franchises, return to past classics and second parts of stories from recent years will mark the premieres of the coming months, with options for all audiences.

From Willy Wonka to Indiana Jones, through Scream or Fast and Furious. Sound titles but that promise to turn the story around to hook the viewer again. In addition, some of the films aspire to sneak into the list of the highest grossing in history, as last of Marvel; or in the list of winners at the Oscars, like the notorious ‘Barbie’ by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Along with them, a long list of premiere films for this 2023 that will make you want the rest of the year to fly by.

The most anticipated premiere films for 2023

Oppenheimer – July 21

Christopher Nolan is at the helm of one of the most anticipated films for next year. Oppenheimer narrates a historical film about the man who created the atomic bomb, based on the book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’. In addition, it will have a luxury cast, starring actors such as Cilliam Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon or Florece Pugh.

Mission Impossible 7: Death Sentence. Part 1 – July 14, 2023

After 25 years and eight movies, Tom Cruise is back in the shoes of Ethan Hunt. The public will once again enjoy one of the best action sagas in the history of cinema. According to the first advances, everything indicates that the protagonist will have to decide what will happen to his future. Joining him in the cast will be Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. Also, Hayley Atwell joins.

Dune 2 – November 17

After the success of the first installment, Denis Villenueve will bring together stars like Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Javier Bardem and Rebecca Ferguson to close the story. The filmmaker chose to divide Frank Herbert’s novel into two installments, and after a first film full of details, the second part promises to be one of the most anticipated premiere films for this 2023.

Wonka – December 14

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory universe returns in prequel mode. The most nostalgic will be able to delve through this film into the youth of Willy Wonka, who will be played by Timothée Chalamet. The story will be based on Roadl Dahl’s A World of Fantasy, and will feature more fantasy elements than its predecessors. Along with the protagonist, the cast is completed by Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

Barbie – July 21, 2023

One of the most anticipated tapes but about which less details are known. The photo of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing Mattel’s most famous doll sparked concern about the story that will come from the hand of Greta Gerwing. Although the synopsis is not yet known, the protagonist said in a statement that her character promotes “trust, curiosity and communication during childhood, and empowers children to imagine themselves in aspirational roles, from princess to president.” .

Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents – November 17, 2023

2023 is the year of the return of some of the most popular universes in the history of cinema. Among them, the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’, which will have a sequel based on the novel by Suzanne Collins, ‘Ballad of songbirds and snakes’. Although Katniss Everdeen and company do not appear in it, but it will focus decades before its history, in the life of Coriolanus Snow, the tyrant leader of Panem.

Indiana Jones 5 – June 30

Harrison Ford returns to lead a new Indiana Jones adventure. His 78 years do not stop him and he will put on Indy’s shoes again in the fifth installment of the saga directed by James Mangold. This film comes more than a decade after the fourth film and many details about what its scenes entail are still unknown.

The Marvels – July 28

The one originally known as ‘Captain Marvel 2’ will finally be ‘The Marvels’, and will bring together its most powerful superheroines. In it, Brie Larson will play the main character, Carol Danvers, and well-known characters will also appear: Teyona Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

Aquaman 2 – March 17

Aquaman 2 is another of the most anticipated sequels for this 2023. Jason Momoa will embody the powerful return of the king of the sea, and Patrick Wilson will return as Orm. One of the biggest unknowns will be if Amber Heard will continue in the cast after the controversial trial against Johnny Depp. Regarding the story, the synopsis hints that Aquaman will have to form an “uneasy alliance” to defend Atlantis and the world from “irreversible devastation”.

Fast X – May 19, 2023

The ‘Fast & Furious’ action saga tackles its tenth film after twenty years of success. The tape will be divided into two parts, and in its cast there will be a combination of familiar faces and new faces. Of the former, there will be no shortage of Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez, Cardi B., John Cena or Tyrese Gibson, among others. They will be joined by Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior or Brie Larson.