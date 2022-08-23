The moment of Sarah Hyland’s wedding that will delight fans of ‘Modern Family’

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 2019 Golden Globes after-party. (Photo: FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams at the 2019 Golden Globes after-party. (Photo: FilmMagic via Getty Images)

For many it will be Hayley and they will be shocked to see the eldest daughter of the Dunphy family in this situation, but in real life the actress of modern-familySarah Hyland has managed to marry the presenter Wells Adams after two years of waiting for the pandemic, during which they have had to postpone the link on several occasions.

“Last year we were supposed to get married and it didn’t happen. Then it was supposed to be this year and it didn’t happen. So next year we’re going to Vegas or to court. 2022 has to be our year, right?” Adams said in an interview with People.

Finally, the wedding was held at Sunstone Winery, near Santa Barbara, in the state of California, in an event with many airs of modern-family in which practically all of Hyland’s companions in fiction were present.

In fact, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mitchell Pritchett in fiction, starred in one of the moments of the link as he was in charge of officiating the link between Adams and Hyland.

His fictional brothers, Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, were also at the link, as well as Julie Bowen, who plays Claire Dunphy, and Sofia Vergara, who attended with her son Manolo.

As reported by the magazine Page SixHyland wore two designs by Vera Wang, during the event. For the ceremony, he opted for a dress with a pleated bodice, a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt with an opening.

For the celebration, Hyland chose to wear a gown by the same designer, in white Italian crepe with a draped neckline, macramé lace and draped Italian tulle sleeves.

The couple met after Wells’ appearance as a presenter on the reality show of couples Bachelor in Paradise, when they started talking through social networks. They made their romance public in 2017 and in July 2019 they got engaged to a party they held in October of the same month. However, since then the couple has been postponing their wedding plans.

Read more

During these years, Hyland has gone through various health problems derived from his renal dysplasia. In 2017 he had to undergo a second kidney transplant which also affected his mental health. “For a long time I considered suicide because I didn’t want to fail my little brother as I had failed my father,” he explained in an interview. “I’ve spent my life always being a burden, having to be cared for and cared for,” she noted. Following this she was also diagnosed with endometriosis, for which she underwent laparoscopic surgery just months later.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE