The memes left by the last look of Alejandro Fernández

the visit of Alexander Fernandez to the Venetian islands, in Italy, does not go unnoticed. During his stay in “the city of canals”, the singer has not missed the opportunity to share some of the moments he spends with his girlfriend, the model Karla Laveaga Vuilleumier but, once again, he was pointed out by social networks due to the flowery shirt and the earrings he was wearing, which has generated multiple memes: We show you some.



For two days, the 51-year-old singer and his partner, the Jalisco model Karla Laveaga, have shared their summer vacations on social networks, which they spend in nothing more and nothing less than one of the most attractive tourist destinations; Venice Italy. Through their posts and Instagram stories, they have shown every corner they visit and the dishes they have been able to taste, but when Alejandro shared a photo in which he was traveling in a gondola, the networks fixed their eyes not on the stage, but on the interpreter’s clothing.



Wearing a satin flower print shirt, earrings, dark glasses and an expensive watch, the singer of “Tantita pena” wrote the following sentence: “The time that is enjoyed is the true time lived!”, but neither the wise phrase and the imposing landscape that can be seen behind Fernández’s figure prevented his followers from giving their opinion about his outfit, for which they called him “Santa Claus”, “Mrs. Polanco” and “Meryl Streep”.

Although there was also a horde of positive comments that highlighted how good he looked with that haircut, to the point of comparing him to the musician Roger Waters.

Later, Alex uploaded another publication in which he indicated: “Don’t worry about what I have or don’t do… worry about what you lack or can’t do! #I’m very happy”. And just as it happened with the first post, the comments were polarized; there were those who thought that “he who can, can, and he who does not criticize”, but also many people who celebrated his perspective and wished him to enjoy his trip.

Criticized or applauded, what “El foal” was not saved from was the memes, alluding to his clothing. We show you the most outstanding:









