The meeting of Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in a Mercedes Benz

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will work together again for the hit movie “The Justiciero”, but a special meeting from the elegant Mercedes Benz represents the most unforgettable occasion for all their fans. We show it to you…

August 22, 2022 6:28 p.m.

Denzel Washington and the beautiful Dakota Fanning filled their fans with emotion after the announcement that they will work together in the successful film of “The Justice 3”a plot where they will star in full action and that promises to be another impact film project.

This fantastic novelty is scheduled for release in September 2023but this event was not the only one in which both actors shared the big screen, because almost two decades ago when Dakota was only 10 years old, they worked on the thriller and drama film “Man on Fire”translated into Spanish as “Man on Fire”.

Among the most intense scenes in the film is the shocking relic of Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93, protagonist of their meeting in a story full of action where the vehicle transported the sweet girl Dakota Fanning and also to other personalities such as Mark Anthony, marking the adrenaline every minute.

This sophisticated transport has incredible features, delivering Top speed of 250km/h, V8 engine with 320CV power, acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds ideal facade in neutral color, comfortable spaces, easy maneuvering and driving to travel easily becoming the central point of the meeting between the stars.

From several images, you can see the moments between Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the Mercedes Benz that caused a sensation at top speed with the constant protection of the actor in his role as John Creasyas the bodyguard of the girl Dakota who played “Pita”, a story that has the most dramatic scenes from the luxury vehicle.

Mercedes Benz 500 Sel from the year 93

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in the Mercedes Benz from the movie “Man on Fire”