The Kardashians, Stallone and other celebrities have been accused of wasting water

They still hadn’t recovered from the piss caused by Kylie Jenner with that post on Instagram in which she candidly admitted to using her private jet for journeys of a few minutes, that another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has done yet another climate damage . This time it is Kim, accused along with 2,000 other San Fernando Valley residents of violating the water restrictions that Southern California has imposed on its inhabitants for three years in an attempt to combat drought. Along with her, on the list drawn up by the municipal water district of Las Virgenes, there are also other celebrities including Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone. Customers who have reportedly exceeded 150 percent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency late last year.

The Los Angeles Times reported the justifications of the most famous wastes, and their wastes. Worst is Dwyane Wade, a former NBA star, listed for his $ 18 million Hidden Hills property. In June, Wade surpassed his water budget by about 340,000 liters (over 1,400 percent), while by May he had reached just over 1,800,000 gallons, more than any other customer. But what about all this water? According to what he and his wife said, they had problems with the swimming pool. Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin, have instead blamed the plants scattered on their immense property: more than 500, including fruit trees and pine trees, which obviously need adequate irrigation.

Unlike her colleagues, Kim Kardashian (878 liters more than the June budget) did not want to comment on the accusations, which among other things she shares with her sister Kourtney, who also ended up on the list for exceeding the June budget of 378 thousand. liters. In addition to celebrities, the list of addresses that have received alerts includes the homes of Hollywood attorneys, doctors, and executives.