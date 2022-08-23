‘The Kardashians’: Observant Fans Criticize Show for ‘Faking’ Thrilling Season Finale Scene

Viewers criticize the kardashians for seeming to fake a scene in the ending.

The final episode of the first season aired last week. In it, the famous family is seen dealing with the revelation that Khloé’s ex-fiancé Tristan Thompson had a child with another woman.

However, observant people noted details in the episode that suggest it was filmed much later than the series would have you believe.

After Thompson confirms his paternity of a baby with another woman, Kris Jenner calls a family meeting to discuss the fallout.

While the episode suggests that the scene was filmed in early December, when the scandal broke, it actually appears that the scene was filmed in late January.

Superfans on Reddit came to this conclusion after noticing Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit during scenes, noting that the Poosh founder was photographed wearing the same black outfit to dinner with Travis Barker and their children on January 31.

Fans also noted that Kourtney’s nails in the scene exactly matched her nails on her January 31 date with Barker.

In December 2021, Khloé discovered that the basketball player had cheated on her with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, who filed a paternity lawsuit against him.

Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship after learning that he is the father of a baby with another woman (Dimitrios Kambouris/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Although she and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years, their association officially ended in January when Thompson confirmed that he was the father of Nichols’ child.

According to court documents, the basketball player confessed to having sex with Nichols in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian.

In recent images obtained by TheDailyMailKhloé and Thompson seemed to be cozying up again, just days after she came out as single.