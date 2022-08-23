The ‘Kardashian gypsy’, the new girlfriend of Isabel Pantoja’s friend

Isabel Pantoja He criticized him harshly when he began a relationship with his daughter Chabelita, however, when they both coincided in ‘Survivors’ they became great friends. He is one of her biggest supporters. Omar Montes, a friend of the tonadillera, is experiencing one of his best professional moments, but also his personal ones. He succeeds in the world of music, including acting. He now he is also a television face. And his heart is busy.

everything it touches Omar Montes turns to gold. After the mess she caused in the center of Madrid, where she premiered her latest single, ‘If you leave remix’the artist gathered hundreds of people in his last concert in Colmenar Viejo.



Lola Romero

The one from Pan Bendito not only had the support of his audience, who applauded him upon his arrival, but he also arrived accompanied by a group of friends, among whom was his girlfriend, Lola Romeroknown on social media as ‘The gypsy Kardashian’.

Lola Romero is the most important support of Omar Montes

Since he broke off his relationship with Isa Pantoja in 2018, Omar Montes has been very cautious when talking about his private life. He has become much more secretive. However, in 2021 the Ten Minutes magazine published some photographs where he could be seen very much in love with another woman. It did not take long to find out the identity of this person. An 18-year-old girl.



Omar Montes and his girlfriend

To this day they have not yet posed together, but the young woman’s support is constant. Whenever she can, she attends all the artist’s concerts. They are very much in love. The relationship is going from strength to strength.