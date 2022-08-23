The hidden colors of the Moon, in a spectacular photograph

What color is the Moon? Most people would say white, or maybe gray, but actually our satellite It has a wide range of tones that go from gray and white to blue and ocher. This new image captures those colors and enhances them so you can see the Moon like you’ve never seen it before.

The photograph is the work of A Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherme. McCarthy is a astrophoto gra fo known for his spectacular photos of the cosmos, while Matherme is a planetary scientist and astro amateur photographer. Both wanted to pay tribute to the m vision Artemis I which will take off (if all goes well and there are no delays) on August 29 from Cape Canaveral. Artemis I marks the return of the human being to the Moon, so both photographers wanted to celebrate it with a work entitled precisely “The Hunt for Artemis”.

“ In 9 days, a crewed lunar rocket will depart from Cape Canaveral in Florida,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram. “Demonstrating our capability for lunar missions for the first time in 50 years.”

The image is actually a mosaic made up of more than 200,000 photos. McCarthy took 200,000 black and white photos from Arizona, while Matherme, more specialized in deep space photos, took 500 photos from Louisiana intended not to capture details of the surface. surface, but to capture the color information.

Both have been working on the photo no less than two years . The result is the true color of the moon , only it’s enhanced and saturated so that human eyes can see it with the naked eye. The real tones as we see them are much more muted and you ours

McCarthy and Matherme explain that they did not use ultra-specialized equipment to take this photo. Just conventional cameras and an astronomical position tracker to move the camera around. If you fancy having the photo in your home, there are printed copies for sale at the McCarthy’s website. [Reddit vía NPR]