The goodbye of Better Call Saul and the new Nicole Kidman in the April series

THE FIRST LADY

April 28 on Movistar +. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson star in this 10-episode drama centered on America’s first ladies. In its first season, it delves into the personal and political lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively. Created by Aaron Cooley, the direction is in charge of the British Susanne Bier.

THE LUMINOUS

April 29 on Apple TV +. Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes the luminous, this series produced by and starring Elisabeth Moss, follows in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality. When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to her own case, she teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of her attacker.