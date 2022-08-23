The filming of ‘Fast 10’ annoys the residents of Los Angeles with its dangerous stunts

Fast and Furious 10 either Fast X, the tenth installment of the film saga starring Vin Diesel, started off on the wrong foot. Despite having new faces like Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson, it seems that the filmingone way or another, is wreaking havoc and unleashing hell between the residents from the quiet neighborhood of Angelino Heights in Los Angeles. As he comments in Varietythe neighbors they cannot sleep, get to their jobs or walk quietly through the streets of their place of residence. The stunts, chases and fictitious shootings would be disturbing the peace of the area and scaring adults and children.

Angelino Heights is an area that is mythical for the saga Fast but whose new filming has generated tension

Since the first part was released in 2001, the followers of Fast and the Furious have made a pilgrimage directly to Angelino Heights to admire Bob’s Marketthe store owned by the family of Dominic TorettoVin Diesel in the film, as well as the character’s quaint Victorian home. But at the moment, it seems that the situation is unsustainable. Yes ok car fanatics head out night after night to run and spin in the areathe filming of the tenth installment of Fast seems to have driven the neighborhood residents crazy. The new movie of Fast would have secured permits to film various chase and stunt sequences in Angelino Heights, causing further upheaval for the residents.







“If this footage of F10 continue in Angelino Heights, or any part of it with the approval of Universal… We will organize a big protest and we will invite many reporters and news cameras to come and film us all night and day protesting the filming,” a neighborhood resident commented to Variety. “Over 178 people have died running at these street events, and we will embarrass Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic. street racing culture that their films began and continue to promote”, he concluded. Since the premiere of the first Fast films, Angelino Heights has been the center of these illegal races that have been disturbing the tranquility of the neighbors during the early hours.

“ Illegal races that pay tribute to the ‘Fast’ saga have become a problem in the area







The filming of the tenth sequel would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. Although Universal would have permits for a couple of days, the impact of filming has been felt on its streets for just over a year, with tests, previous locations and several near misses. “Our mom stays with us, she’s 90 years old, and she gets scared at night with these types of sounds”comments one of the neighbors. “There are children in the neighborhood right on that corner. It shouldn’t be allowed.”, he remarks. Sometimes, illegal drivers who, guided by the saga, start running through the streets of the neighborhood, crash or generate destruction in houses and properties. As the neighbors explain, it is the owner who has to take responsibility for the damage. “Someone will end up injured and someone will lose their life here. Sooner or later,” concluded another neighbor.