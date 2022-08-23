This production premiered on the streaming platform a few years ago, but in recent days it has become all the rage.





Netflix does not stop launching new productions that quickly become all the rage on the platform, although it also often happens that some that were released years ago break it unexpectedly, as happened with The big Wall who stars Matt Damon.











The film starring Matt Damon that Netflix recovered and breaks records

This film is directed by Zhang Yimou (Homecoming), who was nominated for three Oscars and is in charge of this Chinese-American co-production. Also, The film features the performance of the popular Matt Damon, one of the actors most loved by Netflix fans.

The big Wall is an action and adventure movie that lasts one hour and 43 minutes, which makes it ideal to watch in your spare time. After arriving in the catalog in 2016, in recent days it unexpectedly ranked as the seventh most viewed in the ranking.











Trailer of The Great Wall, the film starring Matt Damon

Trailer of The Great Wall, the film starring Matt Damon













Synopsis for , the film starring Matt Damon

The official description of this production summarizes: “A group of European mercenaries goes looking for gunpowder in China. What they find is that the heroes of that country are defending humanity from savage monsters”.

Cast of The Great Wall, the Netflix film starring Matt Damon

Matt Damon

Peter Pascal

Jingtian

Willem Dafoe

Zhang Hanyu

Lu Han

Eddie Peng

Kenny Lin

Karry Wang

Ryan Chen

Huang Xuan

Andy Lau











Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest TV news and more!

It may interest you



