The exorbitant figure Keanu Reeves pays for a tire change

His greatest passion is motorcycles, but Keanu Reeves also boasts a collection of cars where one steals all eyes. He finds out how much he pays for a simple tire change on this model.

August 23, 2022 7:02 p.m.

Keanu Reeves He is considered one of the most charismatic actors of all Hollywood. Producers, directors and actors consider the man born in Beirut -with Canadian nationality- as one of the most pleasant professionals when it comes to working on the recording set. Hence, his figure has never been involved in any conflict with any of his many colleagues.

His success has made him the face of one of the highest-grossing action franchises in recent years: John Wick, whose fourth chapter will be released in the middle of next year. With so much travel on the big screen and with so many successes behind him, Reeves has been able to save up plenty of dollars to pursue one of his greatest passions: speed.

Passionate about motorcycles, in a corner of his garage there is also room for cars. His favorite model is a Bugatti Veyron whose market value is two million dollars. This jewel from the French manufacturer stands out for its W-16 engine capable of developing around 1,100 horsepower that gives it the authority to reach 100 km/h in a matter of 2.5 seconds.

But if you think that the most expensive thing about a Bugatti is its sale value… ask Keanu how much he pays for the tire change. It is the French brand itself that recommends replacing them after 4,200 km of travel; however, this is not easy at all: the change, inflation, balancing and assembly for models of this type are carried out in the brand’s factories located in France.

In addition, the tires travel by plane and there in France a group of specialists awaits them who are trained to deal with the hundreds of parts contained in the Bugatti Veyron. Altogether, cEach change would cost around 29 thousand dollars for each piece; that is, if the four tires are changed, the actor pays 116 thousand dollars.

