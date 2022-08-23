The directors of ‘Batgirl’ no longer have access to the footage shot: “There was nothing left”

The collapse of the DC cinematic universe gives for a movie, probably a horror one. While Marvel cemented with blood, sweat and Robert Downey Jr. his jump to the big screen, the Distinguished Competition became meme meat (remember ‘the Martha moment’), added controversy (Joss Whedon and the controversial filming of League of Justice) and starred in painful clashes between critics and audiences with films like Suicide Squad.

Despite his desperate attempts to redirect the path of his productions with successful parallel films such as joker either batman, the bets say on screen have new open fronts: in addition to the controversy surrounding Erza Miller, that could well endanger the future of flashpoint, less than a month ago the study canceled by surprise Batgirl, one of his projects for HBO Max, which was already practically finished.

The film starring Leslie Grace in the skin of Barbara Gordon it would not finally see the light, not even on the platform, as planned. According to Warner, the decision was due to the desire for DC productions to be a box office success.

The film was directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind bad boys for life, and also featured JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Michael Keaton as Batman, and Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly.

Fallah has now confirmed that they tried to recover footage from the film, but by the time they went for it, it had already been deleted. “We have nothing. Adil called me and said: ‘Go ahead! Record everything with your mobile!’ I went to the server… There was nothing left.” has revealed (via Comic Book Movie): “We were like, ‘Shit!’ We didn’t even save the Batman scenes.”

It should be noted that, at the time of cancellation, batgirl it was still in the editing process and additional scenes remained to be shot. The special effects had not been included, so it would have been impossible to release a full version of the film.

“Those responsible for Warner Bros. told us that it was not because of a talent problem on our part or on the part of the actress, or even because of the quality of the film”, they would affirm: “We were in the middle of the editing process. There was a lot work to do, the film was not finished. Warner Bros. told us that the cancellation was due to a strategic change, a change in management to save a few bucks.”

Recall that the initial $75 million budget for the project, which wrapped principal photography earlier this year and was in post-production, hit $90 million, due in part to COVID-related delays and protocols. .

