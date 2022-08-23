the details and a very special master of ceremonies

american actress Sarah Hyland (31 years old), one of the protagonists of the popular series ModernFamily, you just made one of your life dreams come true.

The interpreter, after postponing the link up to twice due to Covid-19, has married in California with Wells adams (38), a popular tv presenter whom he had been engaged to three years ago.

as it progresses AND! Newsthe couple married on August 20 in a ceremony outdoor in Sustone Winery, near Santa Barbara, in the state of California. The co-star of modern-familyColombian actress Sofia Vergara (50), has shared on his Instagram profile a snapshot of several of the actors that appear in the series, while wished the best to the girlfriend.

[Sofía Vergara desvela un desgarrador episodio de su vida: sufrió cáncer de tiroides a los 28 años]

Both announced that they were engaged in July 2019 and celebrated with a intimate engagement party three months later. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah and Wells had to put their wedding plans on hold.

Due to the delicate health situation caused by the coronavirus, the couple had had to postpone the officialization of their love on two occasions. Fortunately, the third time lucky. It should be noted that in 2020 they celebrated their ‘no wedding’ in the same place in California. So Sarah and Wells they dressed up as boyfriends and proclaimed their immense love.

One way to print humor to the setbacks they were facing and that then hindered their ‘yes, I do’. Regarding the wedding dress, and the details of the link, the actress has opted for two different dress models. For the ‘yes, I do’, Sarah selected a dress in the purest princess style, with a long train and an Italian tulle veil decorated with lace lace.

For such a great occasion, the interpreter relied on the unquestionable experience of vera wang, an institution in the bridal sector. After the religious ritual, Hyland got ready for the after party, opting for a mermaid-style midi dress from Reformation with a sweetheart neckline that flattered her figure. The boyfriend, For his part, he had an impeccable Gucci black suit jacket.

Among those invited to the link, they made an appearance, in addition to the famous Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen (52), Ariel Winter (24) or Nolan Gould (23), among others. For his part, the actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (46) had a very special role, because He served as master of ceremonies as wedding officiant.

JESSE OFFICIATED THE WEDDING 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mNPQgvwJb6 — mirrorball (@fancysnaake) August 22, 2022

These familiar faces were not the only ones who did not want to miss the link last weekend. They were also witnesses to this great link oothers famous friends of the spouses, such as the DJ Brandy Cyrus (35), sister of Miley Cyrus (29), actor Ryan Pinkstone (34), the model kevin zegers (37) or the tv presenter Kaitlyn Bristowe (37).

The couple met after Wells’ appearance as a presenter on the reality show of couples Bachelor in Paradise, when they started talking through social networks. They made public their relationship in 2017, spending their first Christmas together, but it was not until two years later that they decided to take the step of getting engaged and planning their wedding.

The truth is that this wedding comes at one of the best moments of the actress, after spending a few difficult years at the health level. Hyland has been through various problems derived from his renal dysplasia. In 2017 she had to undergo a second kidney transplant that also affected his mental health.

“For a long time I considered suicide because I didn’t want to fail my little brother as I had failed my father,” he explained in an interview. “I’ve spent my life always being a burden, having to be cared for and cared for,” she said. After this too was diagnosed with endometriosisfor which she underwent laparoscopic surgery just months later.

Follow the topics that interest you