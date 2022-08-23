The curious coincidence in the dates of the two marriages of Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they are enjoying their first weeks as husband and wife after years apart without completely forgetting each other. They were a couple in the early 2000s, becoming an example and admiration for their followers; however, they could not withstand the media pressure and they separated.

Both had other partners, even other marriages, their children were born and their careers took other directions, becoming very successful professionally separately. Jlo had several partners after ending with the actor, even married Mark Anthony with whom he had his two sons, Max and Emme. She later divorced and went out very formally with the athlete Alex Rodriguez with whom she was engaged but did not reach the altar. They made her breakup official and a short time later she was seen again with Ben Affleck.

Coincidence in the dates of Ben Affleck’s marriages

On the other hand, Ben Affleck ended up with Jlo and started a relationship with Jennifer Garner which culminated in marriage. They looked very happy and fathered Violet Anne, Seraphin Rose and Samuel, their three sons. They lasted 13 years together, exactly from 2005 to 2018 but Ben Affleck, according to Page Six reports, in the application to obtain his marriage license the actor put his separation date with the mother of his children on July 16, 2013.

The funny thing here is that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022; that is, exactly nine years after the break with Jennifer Garner. curiously You will celebrate your wedding anniversary and your breakup anniversary on the same day.

However, the actors announced their separation until 2015 and began the divorce process until 2017, culminating in 2018. In this same application, it is reported that Jlo set the date of divorce from Marc Anthony on July 1, 2011, although it ended until 2014… well, the month of July is an important one for the couple.

Love finally triumphed and Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were able to reach the altar 14 years after separating. It is said that they will have another bigger wedding with many more guests in style kourtney kardashian Y Travis Barker. The official and small ceremony was with close friends and family but they want to celebrate with many more important people for them. There is not much information about the latter, so we may find out like the one in Las Vegas, with images on the singer’s Instagram after the big day has passed.

