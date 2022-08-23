The cover of Nicole Kidman ‘muscular’ at 55 that leaves her fans speechless

Actress Nicole Kidman has starred in a rare image in her. She is not about any character or any characterization for an upcoming role in Hollywood, but she has starred in the September issue of the magazine perfect with an unusual look about her.

In the images, Kidman appears wearing a body and especially muscular arms, which have caught the attention of his followers. “We celebrate Nicole Kidman as the perfect icon”, they have pointed out in the publication in which Kidman is seen with a look Two-miler bodybuilder type in a Glenn Martens top and Diesel miniskirt, and a cut red wig Bob asymmetrical with long locks.

Nicole Kidman on the cover of ‘Perfect’ magazine.

The styling of the image has been carried out by Robbie Spencer and the photographs by Zhong Lin, who in addition to this, has portrayed Kidman with other outfits for the editorial of this September issue.

The appearance of the actress, her defined biceps, shoulders and abdomen at 55 years old has generated a multitude of comments. For example, the British newspaper Daily Mail He talks about a “defined body and huge biceps” and where his legs also stand out.

“The actress also showed off her perfectly chiseled legs in the shoot, posing in a Diesel micro miniskirt that could easily be mistaken for a belt, as well as a tight-fitting turtleneck. halter Of the same. brand”, they point out.

In social networks, the stir generated by the cover has not been long in coming.

Can someone explain to me the body of Nicole Kidman on the cover of The Perfect Magazine. They look like those of my queen Letizia. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/rWu7Ye3ddQ – Rodrigo Guerrero Chávez (@RodGuerreroMx) August 23, 2022

This editorial with Nicole Kidman for The Perfect Magazine must count as a diva role. This shows that certain models need body language classes. sweeping! pic.twitter.com/gxUi38ZXOV — Julian Bovary (@JulsV_M) August 23, 2022

The truth is that Nicole Kidman’s arms were already protagonists on the red carpet of the Oscars, where many praised her physical form at her age. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, The actress revealed some of the keys to her exercise routine: running and doing a series of high-intensity exercises, including some with dumbbells to strengthen her arms.

This is not the only striking cover that Kidman has recently starred in, in February he was also the subject of numerous comments for his look in the Hollywood Issue of the magazine Vanity Fair in which she also appeared with a tiny skirt and a top. In addition, on this occasion, he received a lot of criticism for an alleged excess of Photoshop.

