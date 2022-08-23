The colors of autumn 2022 that will set the trend

Autumn is very close, so it is important to brush up on the ideas dictated by fashion on the catwalk already long ago: for example, what are the colors that will dominate the season?

For every season – and maison – his own color. Once upon a time, perhaps, but today it is easy to fool the mind. Old school is definitely the approach of Valentinothat for Autumn 2022 he has already loudly declared what his predominant color will be. She had anticipated it on the catwalk, then recalled it with an ad hoc advertising campaign that also involved the splendid Zendaya. The pink Valentine is a nuance that revives shocking pink and is ready to conquer the most daring Autumn 2022. There female fashion is ready to follow the influences dictated by the fashion houses on the catwalk, starting with the color.

It seems that the password in this case is: brilliant. Although Autumn precedes the coldest and darkest season of the year, it cannot give up a boost of color. Audacity rewards the brave even in the fashion field, so the Pink PP Valentino will not be the only one shade performance of the next glamorous season.

Autumn 2022: the colors that set the trend

Pink is a color that especially appeals to those who follow the Barbiecorea phenomenon that has re-emerged thanks to the famous Mattel doll that will soon arrive at the cinema with the features of Margot Robbie. Celebrities can’t do without it, they love pink, even more so if it’s bright like the one that has always distinguished Barbie. But it is not the only color that dictates trends. In view of the Autumn, the camel shadean evergreen that has always accompanied this season and that fashion houses like Max Mara. On the catwalk, no one can do without it, even more so if combined with a trench coat and teddy coat.

And of the branch brown the leatheronce again setting trends on the catwalk with the complicity of some fashion houses such as Prada. This shade is especially ideal for coats, but also for skirts and accessories. An ideal shade both day and night. Simplicity is also making a name for itself with the nude effect already launched in Spring and on the red carpets. Not to mention the naked dressnow back in the wardrobes of all the stars.

Another color that Valentino likes, but also other fashion houses like Versace, is the look total red. The red becomes one of the main colors of Autumn, perfect for ultra-feminine dresses that enhance the silhouette, but also for elegant coats and accessories (such as bags, décolleté, tights and hair bands). Evergreen and again the protagonist of Autumn is also the black, a color that seems to be among the most popular on the catwalk and that always exudes elegance. Also really like the blueeven more when combined with velvet.