The classic movie that does not stop accumulating views on Netflix and lasts 143 minutes

Streaming platforms have been replacing the already extinct video clubs (or video stores) for several years now. We are talking about those places that, those born after 2000m probably have not gotten to know, and that allowed you to rent a movie (on VHS or DVD) to enjoy it at home and then return it to the store. However, one of the main characteristics of video stores remains in streaming: the possibility of enjoying both the most recent releases and the great classics. And it is precisely a historical film that is all the rage in Netflix almost 20 years after its premiere.

We talk about “Forrest Gump”, the classic film directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks and which reviews the history of the main events and historical episodes in the United States during the second half of the 20th century, from the point of view of Forrest, a young man who -despite his limitations – becomes a fundamental and crucial actor in the main moments of the modern history of the United States. The film has once again positioned itself as one of the most watched in Netflix.

