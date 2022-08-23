Streaming platforms have been replacing the already extinct video clubs (or video stores) for several years now. We are talking about those places that, those born after 2000m probably have not gotten to know, and that allowed you to rent a movie (on VHS or DVD) to enjoy it at home and then return it to the store. However, one of the main characteristics of video stores remains in streaming: the possibility of enjoying both the most recent releases and the great classics. And it is precisely a historical film that is all the rage in Netflix almost 20 years after its premiere.

We talk about “Forrest Gump”, the classic film directed by Robert Zemeckis, starring Tom Hanks and which reviews the history of the main events and historical episodes in the United States during the second half of the 20th century, from the point of view of Forrest, a young man who -despite his limitations – becomes a fundamental and crucial actor in the main moments of the modern history of the United States. The film has once again positioned itself as one of the most watched in Netflix.

The classic movie that does not stop accumulating views on Netflix and lasts 143 minutes. Source: Terra Archive.

The keys that make “Forrest Gump” a movie all the rage on Netflix almost 20 years after its premiere

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) is the protagonist of this film that lasts 143 minutes (2 hours and 23 minutes), which was released in 1994, which is available in Netflix and that is as captivating as it is emotional and moving, which makes it a film impossible not to see a thousand times. The film traces the life of Forrest, who is mildly mentally handicapped from childhood to adulthood.

Practically unwittingly, the child, youth and adult Forrest Gump it will be present at the great events of modern history; those ranging from teaching Elvis Presley his signature dance to having been in the Vietnam War and uncovering the Watergate voter fraud scandal. The film does not stop adding views in Netflix.

“With his eternal optimism, a gentle and charming man inspires those around him as the biggest events of the 1960s and 1970s unfold,” describes the synopsis for ‘Forrest Gump’ in Netflix.

The cast of Forrest Gump, the film classic that is a sensation on Netflix