“The business of business is the well-being of people”

Wealth and morals

Raj Sisodia –invited by Eurofirms Group– alludes to Adam Smith, the father of liberalism, about whom he advises me to read –in addition to The Wealth of Nations– The Theory of Moral Sentiments, which begins as follows: “As selfish as the man, it is evident that there are some principles in his nature that interest him in the fate of others and make their happiness necessary to him. The leaders of a conscious capitalism yearn for the welfare of the other, collective, without giving up corporate profit: a song of trust in the human being (but with laws that dissuade the lout tempted by the slope of abuse and exploitation: capitalism without conscience ). Co-founder of Conscience Capitalism Inc., this compassionate liberalism of Sisodia I will call social democracy.

What is conscious capitalism?

Combine profit and humanity.

Is there anything more humane than the profit motive?

Profit becomes inhumane if it harms human lives.

What damage are you talking about?

Damage to the good life of your employees, your society, your environment…

Aggressive companies prevail.

No: they are a sign of low intelligence. That greed only leads to global failure.

Are you pessimistic about our future?

If it were, I wouldn’t preach conscious capitalism around the world.

Isn’t that an oxymoron?

Capitalism has been unconscious, it has damaged. Capitalism with a conscience is urgently needed to make a better world.

A capitalist world, in any case?

Capitalism enables human freedom in its noble endeavor to seek prosperity: today it is about that in that endeavor we all win and no one loses.

Can you give me an example?

Bill Gates’ arrogance permeated Microsoft’s culture: CEO Steve Ballmer only looked at profit. Has changed.

How?

The current boss, Satya Nadella, is a conscientious leader.

Because it is?

He does not cover up frailties, his pain for his dead sister, his care for a son with special needs… Nadella is empathetic with the vulnerability of the other.

Another example.

The Unilever corporation, with Paul Polman, has improved wages and today works aligned with sustainability.

And the benefits, what?

The benefits must be measured more than by a figure of money for the well-being of employees, suppliers, customers and society as a whole.

Trying not to go bankrupt, huh.

Of ruin, nothing: if the employee goes to work happy, everything will work better in that company, which will prosper.

Have you tested this?

I studied twenty-eight companies with caring practices: in ten years they multiplied their results by nine.

The reputation of that company matters.

Yes, and that good name is only provided by a set of good internal and external, empathic practices.

Or a skillful facelift.

Nope! There is the greenwashing (green wash) to appear environmentalist, and other facade makeup: they are inconsistent, we all end up seeing the deception.

Does the truth always come out?

Always. And it penalizes having lied. Notice to navigators: it does not come out to account.

Give a reputation tip.

look for a win-win (everyone wins) collective, that the purpose is to help improve the world. If with business activity someone does not earn, something is failing.

It is understood.

And let no one suffer on Monday morning. The core idea is to serve, to be useful: the boss serves his employees, the employees serve the clients… Caring about the other.

And these ideas, where do they come from?

I was saddened by the spectacle of companies with great profits and great abuses, before the 2008 crisis, and the crisis pushed me to undertake another capitalism.

Define that capitalism.

Healer, compassionate, empathetic, on the side of happiness and meaning, loving.

Was there love in your family?

My mother lavished unconditional love.

And his father?

Strong, ambitious, enterprising, restless, daring, he started initiatives… That’s why I lived as a child in so many places: India, Barbados, California, Canada…

What did he learn?

In California I was shocked to see the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King on TV: I wanted a better world, that humanity capable of reaching the moon.

I meant your father…

Ah, admirable entrepreneur and emotional incompetent, not at all loving with me.

I see: you balance mom and dad in your conscious capitalism.

You are right; ambition and love must serve each other: undertake with all the love and love with all the drive.

Love ambition, ambitious love.

That will be the Holy Grail: high personal initiative and high unconditional love. That will overcome the outdated clash between capitalism and communism that filled the 20th century.

They both lacked heart.

Adam Smith already knew this, but Herb Kelleher reminded me of it when he wrote: “The business of business is the well-being of people, yesterday, today and tomorrow”.