The brutalist and windowless skyscraper in the center of New York that generates intrigue in the premises

New York It is an iconic city for its skyscrapers, some taller, others longer, or even a peculiar one known as the thinnest in the world. from the heights, promise spectacular views of the Big Apple, of the streets and of the life of this place in the United States that is unmistakable in the photos. These skyscrapers give it identity and never seem to be enough, because more and more are being built with their huge windows. What if they didn’t? If only the construction could be appreciated from the inside, without being able to lean out and look down. Some do not have to think about this situation, because immediately there is an image that comes to mind of a building whose design contrasts with the others, the Long Lines Building.

At number 33 Thomas Street there is an impressive construction. They are 169 meters and 29 floors that designer John Carl Warnecke conceived, a skyscraper with brutalist aesthetics that breaks with the panorama of the Big Apple. In addition, each floor is six meters high and on the 10th and 29th there are large ventilation openings.

Its structure has a hardness that characterizes the style, almost as if it were a bunker. In accordance with National GeographicIt would be nuclear-proof and there would be food, water and fuel reserves for at least 1,500 people within two weeks in the event of a catastrophe. If that were to happen, the skyscraper would generate its own power and would have the world’s largest center for processing long-distance calls. It not only looks like a fortress, but it is one and there are many mysteries that go beyond its peculiar characteristic of not having windows.

The purpose of this building in New York

This building was even dubbed “Project X” and was designed in 1969 by the same architect who planned the Kennedy mausoleum. Then it was built in 1974 and theories were woven around it, especially due to the curiosity about how is the inside and the use that the United States government would give it. This concrete construction was the headquarters of one of the most important telecommunications companies in that country, AT&T.

What Google Maps shows about the Long Lines Building in New York The confidential

The Long Lines Building arose when calls were made with landlines and the operators connected between lines. Then, it became the largest center for processing long-distance telephone calls, operated by the New York Telephone Company, a subsidiary of AT&T.

Its conspicuous absence of windows led to some of the questions about this towerwhich would not have the objective of being a bunker, but rather to start up computers and cables.

The versions about what was happening inside always caused incognito. In 1994, the New York Times hinted that it would deal with the base of the National Security Agency, that it could be part of a Global Intelligence Network that was in charge of directing the communications of the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. His endings scared even Tom Hanks, who has tweeted about him in the past. “The scariest building I’ve ever seen. What are they doing inside?”, questioned the actor.

Tom Hanks tweets about iconic New York building @Tom Hanks

At night it is not illuminated, so it becomes a shadow in the center of New York, the city that never sleeps.