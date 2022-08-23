The best series of Boom! Studios

Neither darkhorseneither Aftershock neither A.W.A.if there is an editorial that is overshadowing Image Comics in the independent panorama of recent times, that is undoubtedly Boom! Studios.

This American publisher is not new, because it was founded back in 2005 with the intention of creating comics to sell to Hollywood, but it is in the last decade where we find a real explosion of the publisher, with the signing of great authors and the launch of great titles. impact. That’s why it’s a good time to review the best series that have come out of this successful publisher that has published everything from comics from the muppets even malevolent versions of Superman.

10 Power Rangers:

The acquisition of franchises has been a determining factor in the development of Boom! and a perfect sample is his commitment to a franchise as loved and known by all as the Power Rangers. Instead of taking a more convoluted approach, they focused on the classic rangers, and with authors who have known how to take advantage of them, such as Kyle Higgins or a Dan Mora who was already emerging as the superstar cartoonist he is today. over here it is Shows who has been encouraged to try his luck with the Spanish edition.

9 Wild’s End:

veteran screenwriter Dan Abnettto whom we owe, along with Andy Lanning, the updating of Marvel’s cosmic corner, joins the cartoonist I. N. J. Culbard in a science fiction story about an alien invasion of Earth. The funny thing is that our planet is inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, giving a lot of personality to this series that has been edited entirely by Dolmen, and that he has even brought out in a nice case that brings together the 3 individual volumes.

8 Wynd:

Though James Tynion IV He is well known for his work in DC and in horror-themed series, he has also made his first steps in other fields such as young adult comics. That happens in Wyndthe entertaining adventure of fantasy and magic drawn by his collaborator in The Woods, michael dialynas. Planeta has brought it here with great success, because it is an excellent proposal to hook young readers with a colorful and accessible comic.

7 Claus:

We have already dropped the important role of the Costa Rican cartoonist Dan Mora in Boom! where he has focused most of his efforts in recent years, although now he is already making the leap to DC. His spectacular line has made this revision of the myth of santa claus a gift for the eyes, and above with the incentive of having a content Grant Morrison to the scripts. panini has released two volumes, one with the initial miniseries on this surprising Klaus, and another compiling the various specials that have been coming out since.

6 Irredeemable:

You have to go back to 2009 to locate the initial publication of this series of 37 issues of Mark Waid Y peter krause that turned the concept of Superman with the Plutonian, the only superhero in the world, who one day goes crazy and becomes the worst threat on the planet. With Waid’s experience writing the real Superman, it’s curious to see him play this dark reverse that will be adapted as a movie for Netflix, and that will facilitate Rule put back into circulation this title that you already released a long time ago.

5 Brzrkr:

Another character with a kinky edge takes center stage in this 12-part action-adventure driven by actor Keanu Reeveyes With the idea that he will stand up to various multimedia adaptations, Keanu has the help of Matt Kindt Y Ron Garney to flesh out his idea of ​​a super-powered government agent who can’t die and has hundreds of thousands of years behind him. It is one of the indie series that has sold the most lately, and in Spain we can read it in its staple edition of Planeta, although it is very clear that in a while they will collect everything in a beautiful single volume.

4 Giant Days:

The witty dialogues of the English writer John Allison they unfold everywhere in this series about three friends who meet at university and who will experience a multitude of romantic-festive plots during their formative years. It is a British comedy of entanglement and personal growth, coming from a webcomic and as funny as it is dense in each of its chapters. Initially the drawing is in charge of Lisa Trimancoming from the Disney animation field, and is succeeded by the equally gifted max sarin. The original edition is already complete and the national one that brings fandogamy It is on the right track with 11 published volumes that are already heading towards the conclusion.

3 Seven Secrets:

The same virtues that we find in the Tom Taylor from Nightwing or DCsos we find them in this addictive series of 18 installments, about a mysterious secret organization that guards seven briefcases with the seven biggest secrets that exist. Of course, when a rival group sets out to steal it, a very dynamic conflict begins with well-distributed surprises. Daniele DiNicuolo it gives a very manga air to the character design to a very kinetic and very fast narration. Planet The first compilation has already been put on the market, and since it’s finished in the US, they won’t be long in releasing the remaining two.

2 There’s Something Killing Children:

It is also Planet who is responsible for publishing the highly successful There’s Something Killing Childrenwith at the moment 3 volumes of the acclaimed collection of James Tynion IV, Werther Dell’edera and colors of Dead Michael. This series is sweeping, in large part because of such a morbid title, because here children die, yes, at the hands of horrible monsters that feed on them and that have to do with the order that will try to stop them. To that order belongs the charismatic Erica Slaughter, who leads a title that is conquering critics and the public and that of course is already generating spin offs that expand the lore of your world.

1-Eleven & Future:

The intelligent reuse of the Arthurian myths of Kieron Gillen and of course the hyperactive Dan Mora. Tremendous authors for a series that engages with its use of concepts as well known as Marline, The king Arthur either Beowulf, and with a graphic section of the most attractive that catches on each page. All these myths come to life to violently reconquer Britain, unceremoniously. With Brexit in the background and a grandmother and her grown-up grandson as the protagonists, it is one of the most powerful indie series of the moment, and it will not take long for it to end in its 30th issue in the US. Presumably, the fifth volume that completes the series bring it to us Planet at the beginning of next year, ending a perfect work to bring comics closer to non-regular readers.

Related