The best experience of Marta Díaz is not with Sergio Reguilón

Marta Díaz is one of the most attractive influencers and WAGS of the moment. She has been with Tottenham footballer Sergio Reguilón for more than two years, and it seems to be a love that will last over time. The famous youtuber, who currently resides in Madrid, she hoped to see her boyfriend in the capital of Spain, if she managed to sign for Real Madrid. However, the future of the left side of the white team does not go through Reguilón right now, so he will have to continue going to London to watch his games.

The Madrilenian has many followers on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch. Also, She is one of the content creators that uploads the most posts to Instagram and uploads the most content to YouTube.. But she is not, far from it, a great lover of soccer, even though her partner is a soccer player.

Reguilón and Marta Díaz have been in a relationship for more than two years

And it is that Marta Díaz has uploaded a couple of videos to her YouTube channel with Sergio Reguilón, in which the Real Madrid youth squad asked him about things related to football. However, Marta Díaz showed that She knows absolutely nothing about her boyfriend’s profession.

The best experience of Marta Diaz

Although Marta Díaz never tires of saying that meeting Reguilón was lucky and is one of the best coincidences that life has given her, The truth is that meeting him has not been the greatest experience that the Madrid influencer has lived.

Marta Díaz recently had the opportunity to step on the red carpet of the Cannes Festival for the first time in her life, which is an “A” category film festival held in this French city. It is accredited by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Associations), along with the Berlin, San Sebastián, Mar del Plata, Karlovy Vary and Venice festivals, among others. This festival, in addition to presenting films with a more independent presence, it also means one of the highest honors in the film industry.

Marta Diaz, at the Cannes festival

According to her own account, it was the best experience she has had in her life. “I hope it’s not the last time I go. It is the most famous film festival in the world. It was the best experience of my life, although I was a little nervous seeing so many photographers. There was a moment when I thought that Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise have passed through this carpet… It is a memory that I will never forget”, assured.