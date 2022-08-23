the arrival of the guests, the dress code and why it was not the actor’s brother

In photos: all the intimacy of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A month after being married in a private and secret ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had their long-awaited celebration surrounded by family and friends. The celebrations, which took place in the luxurious residence that the actor has in Georgia, lasted three days and had a grand party this Saturday afternoon as a finishing touch.

Although the stars took care to keep the details of the big day secret, to preserve their privacy, lThe photographers found a way to enter the place and take, from a distance, some images of the bride and groom and their guests.

In love, Affleck and Lopez kiss after giving the yes I want in front of their loved ones

The bride and groom arrived at the celebration by boat and posed on the pier

JLo wore an impressive dress with a long train, which was about six meters long. Although it is not yet known who was the designer in charge of the bride’s dress, some details can be seen in the images that were released. Affleck, for his part, chose a tuxedo that included a white jacket and black pants.

Their children also played a central role during the ceremony.. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children he had with Jennifer Garner, and Max and Emme, her twins with Marc Anthony, walked with their parents down the white carpet leading down the aisle. wearing white outfits, like all the guests who respected the dress code tax for the evening.

The guests enter the mansion where the party was held

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, the children he had with Jennifer Garner, and Max and Emme, the twins she had with Marc Anthony, walked with their parents down the white carpet that led to the altar.

The festivities took place in Affleck’s farm in Riceboro, a place that hides a special meaning for artists, because it is one of the places where they enjoyed their relationship in the first stage, two decades ago. In fact, it is the same house in which back in 2002 they were about to say yes.

The main house, valued at $8 million, is in classic American southern style and has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings of four meters high. Also on the land is an 800-square-meter mansion – originally designed for guests with a special place for children – and a smaller one off to the side.

Continue reading the story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with their children before starting the walk down the aisle

The guests arrived at the ceremony in small vintage trams

To preserve privacy and guarantee the safety of all the guests, the bride and groom were not only concerned that no one could access the place on foot or on board a land vehicle, they were also in charge of restricting the airspace to both airplanes and helicopters and drones. As reported TheDailyMail, the actor obtained a permit for the property to be considered a “no-fly zone” during the entire celebration.

The permit, which Affleck obtained after some paparazzi agreed to take pictures of the property, extended three miles from the mansion. Other security measures included a police car parked next to the main entrance and a group of security guards in charge of handing out wristbands to the lucky ones who were part of the select list of guests.

The couple kissed and posed for photos around the actor’s $8 million mansion in Georgia.

Guests all dressed in white arrive at the cocktail reception for Ben and Jennifer’s wedding, held at Ben Affleck’s plantation home near Savannah, Georgia.

Among the celebrities who attended the celebrations was Affleck’s great friend, Matt Damon. The actor, his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella arrived in Georgia on Friday at noon, aboard a private jet. The filmmaker also approached the place kevin smith and his wife Jennifer; actor Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Monsanto; Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and model and actress Pia Miller. Lopez’s best friend, Leah Remini He was also part of the select group of guest stars, in addition to the popular host Jimmy Kimmel and actress Drea de Matteo.

Everything is ready for the celebrations to begin in the mansion most loved by the star couple – Credits: @The Grosby Group

One of the great absentees of the day seems to be Casey Affleck, the groom’s brother, who was seen on Saturday morning drinking coffee, nonchalantly, through the streets of Los Angeles. “Good things are worth waiting for,” the actor wrote alongside a 2002 image of him with his brother and Jennifer Lopez walking around Los Angeles. “Here are the twists, the new beginnings and finding new reserves of old love.” As Casey explained, his absence was due to parental commitments. “Welcome to the family. Jen, you are a gem. We love you very much”, concluded the now brother-in-law of the actress and singer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Jennifer Garner declined the invitation to the wedding of her ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez