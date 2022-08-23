The anime film that beats Idris Elba and Brad Pitt’s titles at the box office

On August 18, one of the most anticipated premieres of the year took place in terms of anime, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The new film of the acclaimed story created by Akira Toriyama had its first weekend and the numbers show that the Z Warriors beat their rivals on the billboard.

The 21st Dragon Ball movie and fourth of the new Super era was scheduled for April in Japan and June for the rest of the world. A computer attack on Toei Animation companies was responsible for delaying the premiere while the company searched for those responsible for the attack. The situation found a solution, so Super Hero and other titles could be released in June. Shortly after it was announced that Crunchy Roll and Sony Pictures would be in charge of distributing the film to more parts of the world.

As in Japan, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is causing a sensation. During its first weekend it got the world’s best opening for an anime film. Overseas, the film opened to $12 million from 32 markets, including $11.2 million from markets handled by Sony Pictures International. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2018 the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, having a debut of $9.8 million dollars

The good collection numbers of Dragon Ball do not just stop there, since it displaced two of the films of the moment, Denzel Washington’s Beast, that during the weekend his film grossed in the United States and the same period, $11.6 million

Other of the released premieres was Bullet Train. The action movie with Brad Pitt and an important cast was left with the third place to get $ 8 million dollars Speaking of box office, Top Gun: Maverick continues to fly over theaters and added $ 5.8 million to its large lump sum

Another clear example of success for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero comes from theaters in Argentina. In that country, the Ultracine site reported that it was at the top of the ranking, since since its premiere, through the weekend, it received 231,000 people. Dragon Ball is expected to continue beating its rivals on the billboards for a few more days.

