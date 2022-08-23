the affairs of prince andrew, the musical

08.23.2022 09:06 p.m.

The University of Texas offers a course on the lyrics of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s career has been the subject of study on numerous occasions. This time it is the lyrics of her songs, since the University of Texas at Austin offers this fall for first-year students of the career Liberal Arts a course about it: “Contests and Literary Contexts: The Taylor Swift Songbook”. An introduction to the composition of Pennsylvania for lovers of literature.

Camela recreates ‘Star Wars’ on the cover of her new album

camel is back: the legendary group has announced that his next album will be released in october May the music be with you. And for this, they have decided to recreate on their cover Star Wars. While Dionisio Martín appears dressed as the teacher JediAngeles recreates the look of the princess Leia by Carrie Fisher.

Cover of Camela’s latest album, ‘May the music accompany you’ / REDES

Concern about the positive in Covid of the princess of Mette-Marit of Norway

the princess of Mette-Marit from Norway He has tested positive for covid after turning 49. Despite the fact that the Norwegian Royal House has reported that “the princess has mild symptoms and is being treated by the doctor”, her delicate state of health worries those closest to her. Apparently, the monarch suffers from a chronic pulmonary fibrosisa degenerative disease that causes scarring of the lung.

Mette-Marit’s Princess of Norway / EP

Sarah Hyland, from ‘Modern Family’, marries after three years due to the pandemic

He has finally been able to get married: the actress of modern-family Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells-Adams They have married after three years of waiting for the coronavirus pandemic. The already married couple celebrated their link in an outdoor ceremony at Sustone Winery, near Santa Barbara, in the state of California on August 20. Many of her fictional companions, such as Sofía Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould or Jesse Tyler Ferguson, attended the wedding.

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend Wells Adams / INSTAGRAM

Nicole Kidman surprises as a “bodybuilder” on her latest cover

A Nicole Kidman of the most “bodybuilder” has starred in the cover of the month of September of the magazine Perfect. With an image of the most tonedthe Australian has shown her slender figure and the fashionable haircut that has now become a trend in k-pop, the hime haricut. A very risky bet in which the publication praises it as its “perfect icon”.

Nicole Kidman on the cover of ‘Perfect’ magazine

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa visit the Buchinger clinic

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa have decided to put an end to Marbella, specifically in the exclusive clinic Buchinger. The couple has decided to undergo a detox plan to eliminate all the excesses to which they have been subjected this summer. In this way, it will take a few days of relaxation and disconnection to return as refreshed as possible for the new season.

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa / EP

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy their vacation in Ponza

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been caught by curious fans summering on the Italian island of Ponza. And not only that, but they have also made a route through different locations in the country, such as Amalfi and Positanoon the Amalfi coast.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom / NETWORKS

Meghan Markle’s worst day: her son Archie’s room caught fire

Meghan Markle has narrated one of the worst days of his life at the premiere of his podcast Archetypes. As he has told, the room of his eldest son, Archie, went up in flames. Luckily, the little one was not in that room, since the baby’s nanny, Lauren, took him downstairs while the heater in the room caught fire: “In that period of time when he went downstairs , the heater in the child’s room burned. She was supposed to be sleeping there.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at the presentation of Archie / EP

Mercedes Milá: a carajillo against pain

The presenter tries to do everything possible to recover from her fall that “shattered the head of her humerus”. She receives professional care at home and, for the moments when she can’t take it anymore, she pulls home remedies. This video illustrates it perfectly.

The first official photo of Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding

It has not been long in coming. JLo has offered her followers a first image of her wedding dress worn for her second link with Ben Affleck held this weekend. Of course, she has only shown the veil.

Singer Jennifer Lopez / INSTAGRAM

Prince Andrew scandals become a musical

Television makes a show out of anything, they say, and the comedian Kieran Hodgson he is already preparing a musical for Channel 4 in which he himself will star and which is about the scandals in which the son of Elizabeth II has been involved.

Its managers have not specified whether the accusations of sexual abuse of a minor will be part of this new space. For the moment they point out that it will deal with “events, relationships and controversies key in the life of Andrés” everything to offer a “satirical parody about life and times.