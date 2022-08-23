Taylor Swift was going to be in ‘Twilight’ and this is the reason why she was left out

In 2008, probably the two things that teenagers were looking for the most were books. Twilight and the songs of Taylor Swift. The first due to the film adaptation that came with Robert Pattinson Y Kristen Stewart, who at the time did not know that they were about to become stars. the second for Fearlessthe second album by singer Taylor Swift, which marked her gradual shift from country to more pop music, as illustrated by that hit from the same year called love story.

The most curious thing about all this is that in 2008 there could have been a particular love story between the two great icons of that generation, the saga and the composer. And it is that as Chris Weitz has revealed, Taylor Swift could have appeared in the sequel to Twilight, New Moon. Apparently, it was the singer herself who suggested making a cameo in the next installment of the saga. Yes, even Swift herself was a fan.

“Taylor Swift was a huge fan of the series, and actually Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – it’s not because of you, it’s because she’s a fan.“, director Weitz revealed in an interview. “She was going to play someone in the cafeteria or in the dining room or whatever, she just wanted to appear in the film.” However, the composer’s dream was cut short by the decision of the director himself, which years later justifies not granting that wish.

“The hardest thing for me was thinking that the moment Taylor Swift walked onto the screen, for about five minutes, no one was going to be able to process anything.. I also kick myself for it, because I was like, ‘wow, I could have been with Taylor Swift. She must have thought, ‘Who is this idiot?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking what’s best for the movie,” explains Weitz, who points to the singer’s already incredible fame as one of the reasons for scrapping her cameo.

Swift was left with the thorn of appearing in New Moonin which he was also going to appear with his partner at the time, Taylor Lautner. However, the singer will be able to surprise everyone with a new role in the cinema, this time in amsterdamthe new movie David O Russell (fighter, The great American scam) beside Christian bale either margot robbie And it will hit theaters in November.

