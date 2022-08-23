Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish could make history at the next installment of the MTV VMAs as directors of their own videos

On Sunday, August 28, the delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards 2022Y several of the nominated artists could mark great achievements in the history of these awardsespecially the singers Taylor Swift Y billie eilish. Both compete in the category of Best Directionfor the clips of the themes “All too well” Y “Happier than never”, respectively, in which both acted as directors. Thus, Eilish could get her first prize for directing her own video (an achievement that Taylor achieved in 2020 for “Theman” and alternative rock singer Beck in 1997 by “The new pollution”).

The place VegasInsider.com released other interesting facts about the records that could be broken at the next awards ceremony. Singer Anitta could be the first Brazilian artist to take home a “Moon person”, if she wins in the category of Best Latin Video for her song “To wrap”. The Colombian J Balvin could overcome the tie of three prizes won that it maintains with the group Adventure if he won in that shortlist for his clip of “In the ghetto”which would give him his room VMAs after getting it in 2018 by “My people”in 2019 by “with height” and in 2020 by “What a pity”.

As for the odds for the winners, VegasInsider.com reported that in the Video of the Year category the favorites are “All too well” of Taylor Swift (with 51.28%) and “As it was” of Harry Styles (with 51.68%). The video clip of the Song of the Year could be “About damn time” of Lizzo (with 45.98%) or “Stay”from the duet formed by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi (with 55.10%). Finally, the rapper latto is the one with the highest probability of winning the award for the Best New Artist award, with 64.52%.

You may also like:

-Madonna makes history with her nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards

-41 years of MTV: the channel that changed television