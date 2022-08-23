Tata suffers from strikers after Funes Mori’s injury – David Medrano

FEW OPTIONS

Rogelio Funes Mori’s injury has complicated Gerardo Martino’s call-up for next week’s match against Paraguay in Atlanta, as he has very few options for the attacking axis. Tata’s intention was to call Henry Martin and the ‘Twin’; however, the Monterrey striker will be out of circulation for three weeks, therefore, the coaching staff is looking for another center forward and there are only four options in the MX League: Eduardo ‘Mudo’ Aguirre, Ángel Zaldívar, Martín ‘Gasolinero’ Barragán and Ángel Sepúlveda. Everything indicates that the chosen one will be the Mute, who has already been taken into account at some point in the process. For the match in Atlanta, Martino will not be able to count on Raúl Jiménez and Chaquito Giménez, since it is not a FIFA Date.

THE BEST

After 10 days, there are only three Mexican soccer players in Wyscoutt’s ideal team, the rest of the positions are for foreign players. The nationals considered by the platform are: Ponchito González as left midfielder, Sebastián Córdova as creative midfielder and Henry Martín as center forward. According to Wyscoutt, the best goalkeeper so far is Nahuel Guzmán, while the defenders are; Ferrareis de Puebla and Olivera de Bravos as full-backs, and central defenders Arribas de Bravos and Cabral de Pachuca. In midfield are Gorriarán, Córdova, Leo Fernández and Ponchito, and in the attack Henry accompanying Julián Quiñones.

EXPERIENCE

When Jaime Ordiales invited Potro Gutiérrez and Marco Sánchez Yacuta to Blue Cross, the intention was that over time they would take over all the work of the Basic Forces, which is why he placed them in the Sub 20, however, the results of the first team altered the plans and El Potro had to take over from Diego Aguirre . Recently, Gutiérrez and Yacuta were at Real España in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, where they did a good job and came one step away from being Champions. El Potro has never managed in the First Division in Mexico, since his experience was in the First Division with Atlante, Correcaminos and Tigres de Los Mochis.

