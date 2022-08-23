surprises with a new campaign and a new haircut?

Photo credit: Prada

It goes without saying that Emma Watson is pure and dynamic elegance, breathes multidimensionality and has a sharp intelligence. And all this has earned her, not only that she is one of the most renowned actresses today, but also one of the most disruptive and inspiring voices.

It is one of the names that is most connected to the generation most committed to change and empowerment, especially of women. Watson cannot be pigeonholed. Precisely because of that multidimension that she rewrites over and over again.

All of this may have been more than enough reasons for the actress not only to be another face in another fragrance campaign, but also a spokesperson, a VOICE. The firm that has recruited her: prada.

“Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies belief. It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels truly real and relevant”said the actress about this new collaboration.

And it is that for the signature, “Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a conscious and committed spirit, determined to positively evolve – the perfect embodiment from acting to activism is beyond inspirational. Each is a sign of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young and committed generation that demands sincerity”said Yann Andrea, International General Manager of Prada Beauty.

Perfume

Is named Prada Paradoxe and among its main accords are white floral notes, amber and citrus, musky touches and sweet and vanilla backgrounds.

The perfume sees the light today, August 22 and they have created it Nadège Le Garlantezec, Antoine Maisondieu, and Shyamala Maisondieu. Among its top notes are pear, tangerine orange and bergamot; orange blossom, jasmine sambac or neroli essence in the heart notes of the perfume and as base notes, benzoin, white musk, or Bourbon vanilla.

And if the activist is in the middle, the answer is yes: it can be refilled when you finish your first jar (because you’ll probably get hooked on its freshness).

The bell

He captured the world with the image in which the actress was seen with a pixie that we already remember at another time and that suited her like a glove. But she is just one more element of the campaign and the short film, in which she has made her directorial debut, which shows Watson in numerous versions of herself, in a real paradox.