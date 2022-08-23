style analysis and film recommendation

Steven Spielberg: one of the great geniuses in the history of cinema. Connection with the public, technical mastery and commercial cinema.

Steven Spielberg is one of the most famous directors in the entire world. who has not seen ET, Shark either Jurassic Park? Discover here the keys to his cinematography, understand his style and discover his best films with our film recommendation and selection of jewels by this master.

Top image: Steven Spielberg on the set of ET the alien in 1982.

Steven Spielberg is an American director and filmmaker who was born in Ohio in 1946. He is one of the big names in the industry universal film and one of the masters of the seventh art. His ability to combine technical quality with box office success is well known, as he is the author of great blockbusters of history as ET the alien (1983), Indiana Jones (1984) or Return to the future (1985). Great classics recognizable by the public that set standards and currents in the audiovisual market.

Steven Spielberg’s cinematographic style is characterized by a special taste for the supernatural and science fiction in general. Dystocic futures, aliens and dinosaurs are also interspersed with political and historical cinema, making his filmography one of the most varied in terms of themes. With influences like Hitchcock his cinema noted for good box office performance and rather tight budgets, especially at the beginning of his career. A reputation that came with Shark in 1975 and that earned him the respect and trust of the industry.

At the same time, the affection of the public arrived, culminating in the film adaptation of the novel. Schindler’s Ark of 1982. And if Steven Spielberg’s filmography stands out for something, it is because know the tastes and needs of the audience and having the audacity and technical ability to offer commercial films to the public. Big box office hits that sometimes critics have cost him to the quality of its feature films. His career endorses him as one of the great figures of cinema and his knowledge of the industry and good management of the market are not at odds. All this added to the ability to create audiovisual material that remains current over the decades. Here are our movie recommendations to fully immerse you in the impressive universe of Steven Spierlberg:

1 – Schindler’s List (1993): the most well-known Steven Spielberg.

It is a adapted film from the novel Schindler’s Ark that narrates how a German citizen saves the lives of more than a thousand Polish Jews. The perfect mix between the most commercial cinema and a work worthy of a genius that has become one of the films of the century. A film released almost 30 years ago that is presented in color to turn to black and white. A raw story that brought one of the darkest spots of Humanity closer to the general public.

Though fluctuates between reality and fiction more or less accurately frames a reality that earned him the respect of the industry as a serious filmmaker. Spielberg swept both at the box office and at critics and festivals, getting 7 statuettes at the 1993 Oscars. Without a doubt, a masterpiece that managed to move the whole society.

two – Saving Private Ryan (1998): or how to focus war films towards realism.

We are facing another of Spielberg’s great productions. A war film that has transcended for its imposing and realistic images taken with the camera on the shoulder. The movie It takes place in the middle of World War II. to narrate the truth and the crudeness of it, stripping it of all romanticism, heroism and stereotypes. A cinematographic proposal that is close to the documentary both in aesthetics and form as well as in content. Highlights the scene of Normandy’s landing on the beaches of Omaha, which has transcended as one of the most iconic of modern cinema. In short, one of the essential films to understand Spielberg’s cinematographic style in its harshest version.

3 – Ready Player One (2018): a futuristic and very successful film recommendation.

It is another of the works adapted by Steven Spielberg. An ode to classic fiction cinema. A story that places the viewer in a dystopian future in which a young man tries to take over the empire of a digital universe. It is the film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Ernest Cline. Video games, puzzles and tests that the protagonist must overcome to gain a great fortune and control of that virtual reality universe. A film praised for its graphics, production and way of adapting the original work, very important aspects within its style and filmography.

4 – Shark (1975): managing tension in a timeless film recommendation by Steven Spielberg.

It is one of the most iconic films in the universal history of the seventh art. Also, its cover, recognizable by alls, transmits its essence perfectly. Epic horror cinema and a unique conception of the genre that transmits an anxiety rarely obtained that inspired numerous subsequent ones like this one from 2021. Steven Spielberg managed, with a quite limited budget, of 10 million dollars, one of the first “blockbuster” films in the recent history of cinema. Emphasizes rhythm and more than successful cadence of suspense and tension in carefully studied camera movements. Effective shots that play with surprise and the unexpected.