Steven Spielberg – Biography, Fun Facts and Best Movies

Steven Spielber is an American director known for films like The List of Schindler’s List (1993), Jurassic Park (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998) either Catch Me If You Can (2002).

About Steven Spielberg

steven spielberg He is one of the most important film directors of his time and in history. The success that characterizes his creations accompanied him from the beginning. His intuition to predict the tastes of Hollywood and the facility to create quality commercial cinema made the difference.

Four times Oscar winner and many times nominated, he is a character whose biography is worth exploring. The American director, producer and screenwriter has created several of the most memorable titles in the history of cinema. Here we tell you a little more about his personal life, his career, the 10 most important movies and some curious facts that you may not know.

Biography of Steven Spielberg

Steven Allan Spielberg is a renowned producer, screenwriter and film director. He was born on December 18, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is considered a pioneer of the new Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors in the world. Seven-time Oscar nominee, Steven Spielberg is known as ”King Midas of Hollywood”.

This popular character is the right combination of commercial vision with talent. In a short time, and without a university degree, he went from being a simple television producer to one of the best known directors in the world whole.

Today, he is responsible for creating some of the biggest hits in movie history.

Private life

Steven Spielberg was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, into a Jewish family. His mother, Leah Posner, was a concert pianist and art restorer. Instead, Arnold Spielberg, his father, was a renowned electrical engineer who even participated in the development of the first computers.

From his early childhood, Steven Spielberg received a strict religious upbringing. As a child he attended synagogue and Hebrew school, yet it was difficult for him to accept the Jewish origin of the family.

As a teenager he was an amateur film director who made 8mm films with his friends. After the divorce of his parents, he began to live with his mother in California away from his admired father. In 1965 he graduated from high school at Saratoga High School.

It was then that he submitted three consecutive applications to study at the School of Theater, Film and Television. On neither occasion was she successful, until she began studying philology at California State University, a less prestigious university.

In 1968, he left the university without having finished his degree, apparently the reason was his contract with the Universal production company. Finally, he reaches his first great achievement in academic life in 1994, when He is deserving of the honorary doctorate.

From 1985 to 1989 he was married to Amy Irving, a renowned actress. After the divorce, they shared custody of Max Samuel, the couple’s son. In 1991 he married again, this time with Kate Capshaw, whom he met during auditions for one of his films. Following the marriage, Capshaw converted to Judaism and the couple had seven children.

Steven Spielberg is known throughout the world for his work as a film director. But also for his charitable actions with different foundations for the victims of the holocaust. Currently, he is on the California State University School of Film and Television Board of Trustees.

Career as director and producer

In 1969, Spielberg premiered Amblin and wins an award at the Atlanta Festival. It is with this short film that he manages to attract the attention of Universal and begins to make himself known throughout the world. The title of this film will also be his first film production company.

In the period between the 1960s and 1970s, Spielberg only shot telefilms, short films and series episodes. the devil on wheels It was one of the most famous, in it the influence of Alfred Hitchcock is very evident. The film was shown in many European countries and is still considered one of the best thrillers in history today.

But it was not until 1975 that Spielberg achieved worldwide fame with the film Shark. Despite the fact that the filming was quite problematic and success did not seem possible, it was one of the highest grossing films of that year.

In 1979 he suffered a commercial and career setback for the film 1941. In it he reconstructs the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in a comedic tone. It was very poorly received by the public and critics, somewhat overshadowing her previous triumphs.

A year after this coup, he produces a film for the first time in which he is not in charge of directing: crazy about them. And in 1980 he repeats his work as executive producer in a comedy entitled Broken Brakes, Wacky Cars.

In 1981, Spielberg returns to stardom and recovers from the failure caused by his last job as a director with In search of the lost ark. Subsequently, reaches the highest figures in the history of entertainment with ET the alien (1982).

After receiving six Oscars for one of his most personal projects, Schindler’s List (1993), founded Dreamworks studios. Also in the 90’s he revolutionized the way the world viewed dinosaurs with Jurassic Park (1993) and The lost World (1997).

Spielberg’s career enjoys worldwide recognition by critics and the public, the demonstration is the Oscars he deserved. In 1993 he won seven statuettes with Schindler’s List and later received 3 more with Jurassic Park.

This is how he became one of the most influential and powerful characters in Hollywood history. Almost all of his projects achieved incredible commercial resonance. His success was resounding despite the fact that on more than one occasion the critics treated him as maudlinsuperficial and with little substance.

Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies

Spielberg’s film production is truly impressive. His first films were adventure and science fiction. Later, he began to address humanistic issues, such as civil and political rights, the holocaust, war, the transatlantic slave trade, and terrorism.

Reviewing the titles that we show below is like taking a walk through the most memorable moments in Hollywood. These blockbusters have shaped the industry and changed the way viewers see the world and movies:

Shark (1975)

ET, the extraterrestrial (1982)

The Color Purple (1985)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Saving Private Ryan (1997)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Jurassic Park (1993)

AI (artificial intelligence) (2001)

Minority Report (2002)

The Pentagon Files (2017)

Steven Spielberg Facts You May Not Know

Did you know Shark defined a new way of approaching cinema as spectacle? The successful launch marked a before and after, establishing a new model of cinematographic super production. Spectacle cinema was remarkably enriched when, from then on, it began to add entertainment and quality.

The life and movies of Steven Spielberg are full of fascinating facts and curiosities that you may not have known. In this short list we collect the most important:

After several unsuccessful attempts to get into college and drop out of college, Spielberg received his high school diploma in 2002.

Both Leah and Arnold, her parents, remarried in 1997.

He received the National Humanities Medal and was awarded the Order of the British Empire.

He has three sisters named Nancy, Anne, and Sue.

As a teenager, he shot his first short in a restaurant in Scottsdale. In it, and as part of the staging, the remains of a train accident prepared with a model were included.

The first award Spielberg receives for his work as a film director was in 1958 when he was part of the Scouts. After asking permission from the scoutmaster, he shot a western with his father’s camera and won the merit badge.

Three of his films became the highest grossing at the time, becoming mass phenomena. Is about: AND.T., the alien, Shark Y Jurassic Park.

According to Forbes magazine, his net worth amounts to 3.7 billion US dollars. We are talking about the highest grossing film director in history. In fact, the profits from his films exceed 10,000 million dollars, even without adjusting prices for inflation.

Along with George Lucas, Steven Spielberg was the creator of one of the most remembered characters in cinema: Indiana Jones. The adventurous archaeologist was played by Harrison Ford, who was already world famous for his work in Star Wars.

The shark used for the famous film weighed fourteen tons and had to be handled by 20 men at the same time. Its cost was almost half a million dollars at the time.

Much of the success of ET the alien It is due to the incredible design of the little alien doll. This work by Carlo Rambadi transmits tenderness and has an impressive expressive capacity.

Steven Spielberg doesn’t like coffee. In fact, he claims that he has never had a cup of coffee in his entire life because he hates the taste.

Steven Spielberg Movies at MCM

Video: Great biographies – Steven Spielberg | Documentary MAT