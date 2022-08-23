Stephen King wants a new movie from the craziest B series saga

More writers, filmmakers, and screenwriters should be like Stephen King. The author is not afraid to show his likes on his personal Twitter and talk openly about movies and series. After praising stranger things and to affirm that he left the cinema with the transformers by Michael Bay, the writer of Item, The glow either carrie now he has said without thinking twice that he wants to see a new movie of sharknado. Yes, the series B shark saga that basically consists of a natural catastrophe that makes it rain sharks everywhere and the killings are unleashed.

I’d like another Sharknado movie. Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2022

Sharks for everyone!

The first installment of sharknado premiered in 2013 and the last one in 2018, with a total of seven deliveries. There are quite a few considering the concept it raises and that horror films of this style were pretty much buried years ago. Sharks have always been a claim on the big screen. In fact, the shark by Steven Spielberg is considered one of the first great blockbusters in the film industry. A film with a budget not too high (9 million dollars) that managed to raise a savage (more than 470 million).

That King wants a new movie of the saga of course means that in one way or another it has become quite popular among the horror-loving public. These types of tapes are the ones that make us fall in love for those of us who simply enjoy a crazy show with impossible ideas bathed in the odd touch of horror.. Stephen King will be adapted again with one of his first novels, so we will see his name in another audiovisual project very shortly.