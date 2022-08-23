Here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event August 25, 2022.

WWE recorded this Monday a new Main Event show before the broadcast of Monday Night Raw. That episode will air Thursday on Hulu. Without further delay, here we leave you the spoilers WWE Main Event August 25, 2022.

Doudrop and Nikki ASH defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke

Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated T-BAR and Shelton Benjamin

