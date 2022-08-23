Sony’s Playstation video game will become a movie

Duke Nukem: the shooter video game will become a film produced by the team behind “Cobra Kai”

Days Gone Bend Studio’s video game set in a post-apocalyptic scenario will become a movie. Sony PlayStation Productions has announced (via Deadline) that it is developing a film adaptation of the game that will be written by Sheldon Turner, author of Up in the Clouds, the comedy starring George Clooney that earned Turner an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. Turner’s credits also include the remake The other dirty last destinationthe prequels X-Men – The Beginning And Don’t open that door: The beginning and the drama Everest who recounted the disastrous expedition that took place in 1996.

The project is reportedly interested in the Sam Heughan from Outlander, TV series in which the Scottish actor plays the role of the protagonist Jamie Fraser. Heughan also starred on the big screen as a lead in the action thriller SAS: Red Notice from the Andy McNab novel of the same name and in supporting roles as an MI6 agent in the action comedy Your ex never dies and Corporal Jimmy Dalton in Bloodshot, a Vin Diesel adaptation of the popular comic published by Valiant.

The story of “Days Gone” is set in the Pacific Northwest in the aftermath of a devastating global pandemic. The game follows “former biker club member, Deacon St. John, as he struggles to survive against the forces of despair and mutated predatory humans as he seeks the love of his presumably long dead life.”

Heughan will play Deacon St. John and, according to the source, Turner’s script will be something of a “love ballad for motorcycle movies”, the bike in the game being Deacon’s only means of transportation, basically his horse in what is described as a modern horror-tinged western.

The project is produced by Jennifer Klein and Turner through their production company, Vendetta Productions. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan produce for Sony PlayStation Productions.

Other projects in the pipeline for Sam Heughan, in addition to the continuation of the TV series “Outlander”, will include roles for the big screen in Text for You And Everest; the first is a sentimental comedy due out in 2023 that follows a young woman who tries to ease the pain of her boyfriend’s death by sending romantic messages to her old cell phone number, eventually establishing a connection with the man whose number is been reassigned. Heughan will also play Australian chemist and mountaineer George Finch in Doug Liman’s drama “Everest,” which tells how Finch and British mountaineer and teacher George Mallory (Ewan McGregor) took part in the first mountaineering expedition to Mount Everest in 1922.

Days Gone – The original video game

“Days Gone” is a 2019 action-adventure video game developed by Bend Studio (Siphon Filter) and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is set in post-apocalyptic Oregon two years after the start of a pandemic that has transformed a part of humanity into ferocious zombie-like creatures (called “Freakers”). Former outlaw Deacon St. John (played by Sam Witwer) discovers that his wife Sarah, considered dead, may still be alive and decides to embark on a journey to find her. “Days Gone” has third person gameplay in which the player can explore an open world environment. Players can use firearms, melee weapons and improvised weapons and can use stealth to defend against hostile humans and cannibal creatures known as Freakers. One of the main game mechanics is Deacon’s bike, which is used as the player’s character’s primary means of transport, and as a mobile stash of extra ammo. Development of the game took about six years; Bend Studio has expanded nearly three times to support it. The main sources of inspiration for “Days Gone” were World War Z, The Walking Dead And Sons of Anarchy. The game was released in April 2019 for PlayStation 4 and in May 2021 for Windows. While not well received by critics, “Days Gone” was a commercial success with over 9 million units sold, outperforming all previous Bend Studio games, becoming the 19th best-selling game of 2019 in the United States.