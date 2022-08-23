Sofía Vergara was the best dressed at a wedding and she was dressed in white! | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress showed that this color can be worn without infuriating the bride.

He got married last weekend Sarah Hylandthe former child star of the highly successful series modern-family. The interpreter had as guests of honor several of her friends and her recording partners in the series, among whom none other than the incredible Sofia Vergara.

The actress, interpreter of Gloria in the sitcom, dazzled upon her arrival at the wedding, because the interpreter of Venezuelan origin arrived at the ceremony with a look that put every code of etiquette for a wedding to the test.

Whether due to superstition or “not stealing the limelight from the bride”, it is tradition that at a wedding no guest wears the color white, since it is the symbol of purity and is reserved only for the woman who walks down the aisle, however , the enchanting dora Sofía Vergara knew how to dodge this rule and use a white look but with a black print.

It was a design that, at first glance, seemed like a full dress, A-cut style, however, it is a set of a top with a midi-length skirt. The look turns out to be a coordinated Egyptian firm Bambahwhich Vergara combined with high heels style stilettoand a mini bag Valentino Garvani Loco covered with a crystal design swarovski on the flap.

The actress of Latin origin attended the wedding accompanied by her son, Manolo González Vergara and took some photos with her former castmates, such as Jesse Tyler Fergusonwho plays Mitchel on the Fox series.