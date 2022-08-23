Sofía Vergara and the cast of Modern Family meet at a wedding – People – Culture

The cast of the remembered comedy series ‘Modern Family’ met to accompany Sarah Hyland in her marriage. The young woman got married after having postponed the wedding twice due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The members of the program arrived at the intimate ceremony in a California vineyard. At the celebration they were happy and took the opportunity to take photos of the reunion.

The Colombian Sofía Vergara was one of those who enjoyed the party the most. The Barranquillera uploaded several snapshots to her Instagram profile with some of her former teammates.

At first, he published a story with Julie Bowen, the actress who brought ‘Claire Dunphy’ to life. Vergara wore a black and white suit that was divided into a top and a skirt.

Another of the actors who was active on their social networks was Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Mitchell Pritchett”, in the series. In his social networks he congratulated the newlyweds for their union and was very close to Sofía Vergara.

Nolan Gould, the youngest of the ‘Dunphy’ clan and who was in charge of playing the role of Sarah Hyland’s younger brother in the story, was also present at the reunion of the series.

‘Modern Family’ had 11 seasons and finally ended in 2020 after launching several of the actors in its cast to stardom. While it was on the air, it won 22 Emmy Awards and was nominated 85 times.

The actress was accompanied by her son Manolo González. Photo: Instagram: @sofiavergara

Sarah Hyland’s Wedding

Actress and actor Wells Adams started dating in 2017. Two years later they announced their engagement and had everything ready to get married in 2020 when the covid-19 pandemic hit the United States.

The 31-year-old and her fiancé finally tied the knot this weekend in Santa Barbara, California. The couple initially met on social media.

Hyland wore a Reformation brand dress with a mermaid cut and a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her figure.

“Two years waiting for the happiness of marriage. I love you to Pluto and back. We are going to make it official now, ”the actress wrote on her Instagram account, days before the wedding.The ceremony was officiated by Jesse Tyler, his character’s uncle on the series and a close friend of the couple.

