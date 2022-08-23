Sofia Vergara and ‘Modern Family’ actors reunite for Sarah Hyland’s wedding

Sofia Vergara and his co-stars ‘ModernFamily’ They met again and shared several images that commemorated the great event.

Definitely ‘ModernFamily’ is one of the most successful comedy series since its premiere in 2009. Its secret? Not only its funny plot and good performances, the truth is that the great magic of this series is the incredible chemistry that exists between its actors, who can truly be called a family. We tell you more about the romantic wedding of one of the cast members that brought her co-stars together.

Which actors from ‘Modern Family’ attended Sarah Hyland’s wedding?

last weekend Sarah Hyland She married her beloved boyfriend, Wells Adams, with whom she had a long and beautiful relationship for quite some time. The very romantic wedding was attended not only by friends and relatives close to the couple, but also by members of the cast of the successful series such as: Sofia Vergara, who has just celebrated his 50th birthday, with his son Manolo Gonzalez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Nolan Gould Y Ariel Winter.

Some of the main cast members of ‘Modern Family’ gather to celebrate the wedding of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Instagram Jesse Tyler Ferguson / Justin Mikita

The beautiful bride bet on two Vera Wang dresses for their wedding at a California vineyard, where Jesse Tyler Ferguson served as minister.

In the small outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery (near Santa Barbara, California), the newlyweds did not miss the opportunity to spend as much time as possible with their great friends from the successful Star Plus series, who did not stop sharing fun images together in this beautiful family reunion.

Justin Mikita, Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould and Jesse Tyler Ferguson did not hesitate to share great moments together. Instagram Sofia Vergara

The romantic love story of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Like a relationship destined by the gods themselves, the lovesick couple met by chance and fate, their first date was in September 2017. “My agent couldn’t make it to the event, so I invited Wells to meet me there,” Sarah told Vogue. “I took him by the hand and hurried him to the back corner of the party so we could talk, since he had been bragging about going on a date with the guys. cast members of ‘Modern Family’. We finally danced the night away, so much so that we ended up being one of the last people there. I took Wells back to his hotel and ended up asking our driver Derek to “go slow” so we could share a few more moments for our first kiss.”