shows her baby bump in underwear and crystal net

For her first Mother’s Day, pop star Rihanna wore a crystal nude look with culottes and bra, complemented by the luxury bag.

archive photo

Crystals, exposed bra and silk culottes: maternity looks by Rihanna they become more sensual and glamorous, breaking all taboo on pregnancy fashion. The Barbadian singer and actress is expecting the rapper’s first child A $ AP Rocky and the pregnancy is fast approaching its end. For her on her first mother’s day, the pop star wore a crystal nude look that left her baby bump on display, walking casually on stilettos.

Rihanna, the maternity look with exposed lingerie

On Sunday 8 May Rihanna was paparazzi while enjoying a romantic outing with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky in Santa Monica: the couple dined at Giorgio Baldi and for the occasion Rihanna showed off a sparkling look, with bra top and micro skirt ( which were actually a pair of silk culottes). The baby bump was half covered only by a net of crystals that was repeated the same on the skirt. It is a look of Miu Miu directly from the last show, but with the skirt suitably shortened.

Rihanna then donned a fur jacket and a pair of jeweled stiletto heel sandals and pulled her hair up in a ponytail, with some loose locks on her face. The final touch? The diamond chocker!

Rihanna at Milan Fashion Week shows her baby bump: fur and latex for the Gucci fashion show

Miu Miu F / W 2022–23

Rihanna with the sparkling it bag

The fashion victims could not help but notice that the original maternity look was completed by one of the most famous luxury bags of the moment, signed Balenciaga. This is the Hourglass bag, in a version studded with silver crystals. Sparkly, sexy and designer: Rihanna in the final months of her pregnancy is truly raising the stakes. There are those who, in this last period, already whisper of a possible marriage on the horizon: the clue would be contained in a detail of the latest video of the companion ASAP Rocky. Meanwhile, Rihanna is preparing to meet her baby: the date of birth between the end of May and the beginning of June, but surprises in these cases are always around the corner!