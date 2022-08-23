shone next to Britney Spears but died alone and abandoned

Many artists knew how to shine at the beginning of their career but did not know how to keep up. The sad story of what could have been and was not: that is exactly what happened to Mark Lynche.

In the 1990s, Lynche shared the screen with big stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the tv show “The Mickey Mouse Club”. After participating in the program Marque she continued her career in theater entertainment. Broadway and later was part of American Idol.

In January 2016 was found dead, at the age of 34, on the floor of his house. He died as a result of the hypertension he suffered from and a cardiovascular problem.







Marque Lynche died as a result of hypertension and a cardiovascular problem.



Mark Tate Lynche was born on January 3, 1981 in Florida, USA. Since childhood, his dream was always to be a singer. In his early years, he stood out for his participation in almost all the school musicals that he participated in.

At the age of 10 he had his first casting but it was not successful. Until in 1992, Disney decided to hire him for the children’s program “The Mickey Mouse Club”. In the television strip he shared the screen with world-class figures such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake.

Lynche was one of the most popular characters on the show, but for some hard-to-explain reason she wasn’t as successful as her fellow cast members.

After his participation in Disney, in the 2000s, Lynche continued his career on Broadway, where he participated in several musicals: his most prominent role was in The Lion King.

Despite its good performance in the play and being the protagonist, it did not have the expected success and they decided to lift it from the billboard at the beginning of 2001.

The former Disney figure spent a few years wandering from casting to casting, but could not get his artistic career afloat. Until, in 2004, she competed in the television show American Idol and reached an instance before the final phases.

Unfortunately, this was his last big appearance on TV. After trying for a few more years, she decided to put an end to his artistic career.

In 2008 he entered depression and plunged into alcohol. His life took a dark turn and after being totally away from the flashes, some years later, he met his sad end.







In the 2000s Lynche continued her career on Broadway where she participated in the musical The Lion King,



December 6, 2015 was found dead in his department New York. Lynche was 34 years old, after his autopsy, it was learned that the actor suffered from alcoholism.

Tributes to Marque Lynche

Lynche’s sudden and unexpected death shocked the press and the entertainment world. The news channels quickly echoed the tragic event.

On the other hand, there were many colleagues who gave their condolences to the family and decided to remember him with a publication on social networks.

In a statement posted on the website of Facebook "Always in the Club", dedicated to the former "Mouseketeers", featured a photo of Lynche prominently on a banner and an emotional farewell message.







Marque Lynche had a good participation in the television show American Idol



Some of his colleagues said goodbye to Lynche sending emotional messages through their social networks. Chasen Hampton He was one of the first to express his sadness: “This only happens on the screen. Rest in peace, I send my prayers to the family. God bless him.”

Other Disney figures, the same ending

The case of Marque Tate Lynche was not the only one at Disney. There were two more cases of mysterious deaths in the production company.







Cameron Boyce came to prominence for his roles at Disney in the "Descendants" movies and the "Jessie" series.



Bobby Driscoll He was one of the Disney stars in the ’40s. On March 30, 1968, her body was found lifeless in an empty house in New York at the age of 31: the cause of death had been a heart attack derived from her substance use.

Cameron Boycethe popular actor from the Disney Channel series “Descendants”, died suddenly at the age of 20 on July 6, 2019 in California. His death was due to an epileptic seizure, a disease he had suffered from for a long time.

