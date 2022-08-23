Shakira was overwhelmed by support after ex-Gerard Pique was pictured kissing new girlfriend

Ads

Shakira’s fans flooded her social media with positive messages after her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué was publicly photographed with his new girlfriend over the weekend.

Gerard, 35, and public relations student girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, attended the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia together and were photographed kissing and hugging during the show.

After the images were released on a Spanish TV show, fans rushed to Shakira’s social media to share their support for the singer.

Taking his Instagram, one follower wrote: “Shakira, no man deserves you”, while a second remarked: “Come on! All is not lost ”.

The couple dated for 11 years before announcing their split in June

“My Shaki, we will always be here for you! We love you so much, ”added a third, and a fourth said,“ Shaki, we’re here for you ”.

According to our sister publication HOLA !, Shakira will have been very upset by the new photos as the former couple would have a non-aggression pact to temporarily maintain discretion in new relationships for the sake of their children, Milan, nine and seven years old. – One-year-old Sasha.

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed the couple’s shocking breakup in early June. In a statement, she said: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect their privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Shakira and Gerard are parents of two children, Milan and Sasha

She didn’t give any further details about their breakup, but they broke up after 11 years together.

Her breakup isn’t the only thing on her mind as she is currently facing a new personal battle.

The superstar singer turned down a deal offered by the prosecution in her tax fraud case and is now one step closer to trial, her team confirmed.

Spanish prosecutors claimed that Shakira defrauded the Spanish government of € 14.5 million in taxes.

But Shakira is willing to take the matter to court as she is “confident in her innocence,” her spokesperson HELLO said!

