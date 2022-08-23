Shakira moves to Florida after the breakup
All Barbie’s houses, from the sixties to today
… the first photos together (which infuriate Shakira) of 1990 Just two years before Barbie’s presidential run, yes transfers in the “Magical Mansion”, all very pink. It was five feet long …
Who is Chanel: the singer competing for Spain at Eurovision 2022
In 2010 yes transfers in Madrid, to start her career as an actress and here she participates in various … In 2010 she danced together with Shakira in the performance of the Colombian singer at MTV Europe Music …
- Piqué and Clara, passionate kiss in public: furious Shakira Corriere della Sera
- Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martì, the first photos together (which infuriate Shakira) Vanity Fair Italy
- Enraged Shakira: Here is the photo of Gerard Piqué with the new flame Radio Monte Carlo
- Gerard Piqué and the new flame Clara Chia Martì, the first photos appear together TODAY
- Piqué away from Shakira, who is the new girlfriend Clara Chia Martì: age, photos The Courier of the City
Shakira moves to Florida after the breakup: she will pay for the trips to Piqué
The Colombian singer leaves Barcelona and Spain and will bear all the maintenance costs. Piqué will see € 2.5 million recognized to cover 20% of a debt and at least …
Shakira: now Gerard Piqué flirts in public with his new girlfriend
Having lifted the veil of betrayals that Gerard Piquè has perpetuated against his ex-partner, the singer Shakira, he now lives his new relationship in the light of the sun. She is the 23 year old model Clara Chia Ma …
Shakira transfers
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Shakira transfers