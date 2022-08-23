Selena Gomez revealed the reason why she is not happy – Metro World News

Selena Gomez has recently spoken in an interview with the media Variety about her emotional situation, the mental health of the singer and actress is a recurring theme in the media, since she herself has stated that the beginning of her career was extremely hard, but this time she revealed that he is not happy for the reasons that everyone would think.

Social media has recently been on fire following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, thus ending the constitutional right that women have had access to free and safe abortions since the 1970s. and celebrities have joined in the complaints.

Selena Gomez opens up about her position on the Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Multiple artists have raised their voices against the decision recently made within the justice system in the United States, since it ends a right that had been constitutional for almost 50 years, for her part, Selena Gomez has spoken about the subject during a recent interview with the specialized entertainment medium Variety.

The 28-year-old actress stated “It’s about voting. It’s about getting men to stand up and also speak out against this issue. It is also the number of women who are suffering. I’m just not happy and I hope we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.”

Luckily, the actress has not only remained words, but also used her social networks to share information about Planned Parenthood Action, an organization that can help those who need it most in the midst of this crisis to access safe abortions.

Selena Gomez uses her Twitter account to give help to those who need an abortion

In his tweets he wrote “I supported Planned Parenthood Action… I am afraid of what will happen to those who do not have the necessary means to access a legal and safe abortion.”

In addition, he added “to see how a constitutional right is stripped is horrible. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story ”putting the final blow to her strong position against the decision of the supreme court.