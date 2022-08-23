Selena Gomez and REMA set a date for the remix of ‘Calm Down’, their new collaboration | Music

The news about you Selena Gomez is preparing new music are played and it is not for less. The artist is in the studio creating songs to be released soon and make her return to the industry. We have already been able to see some images of the singer of revival with the producers and composers with whom he is working, raising all possible expectations among his fans.

However, on August 17, Selena Gomez made an announcement confirming 100% that we could soon hear a song of hers again. She wasn’t going to do it by herself, but with the Nigerian singer REMA. With this publication a “coming soon” appeared, but what we did not know is that it was going to be so soon.

Selena Gomez and REMA will release their collaboration this Friday 26 of August. Although it is not a new song, since it is a remix of one of the themes of the Nigerian, calm down. The interpreter of rare will put his voice to a new version of a hit that belongs to the album Raves & Rosesreleased in 2022, and which has an afrobeats style.

With this song, Selena Gomez returns to music, after having released Revelation, in 2021, and with which he dared in Spanish. In this period of time, also has released a collaboration with Coldplay call Let Somebody Go and another with Camilo, 999.

The artist is gathered in the studio with trusted people with whom you have worked before. One of the videos indicating that he was recording new music featured Justin Tranter, one of the most in-demand producers in the industry. Julia Michaels, Robin Fredriksson and Mattias Larsson were also present.

It seems that we will still have to wait a while to hear new and original music from Selena Gomez, but in the meantime we will be able to hear her voice in the remix of calm downnext August 26.