Secret revealed: This was the menu of the stunning wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck

As if it were a fairy tale, JLo and Ben Sffleck made their dreams come true and after a fleeting wedding in Las Vegas, they remarried with a veil and a crown in a stunning wedding in which different and delicious dishes were served, from food Latin, to the typical smoked BBQ of the South of the USA.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 23, 2022 10:08 a.m.

When we talk about the story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, it gives us hope to believe that one day we will meet with that love that has marked us so much, we could even analyze the famous red thread theory, where it says that those souls that are destined to be together, no matter how much that thread can get entangled or contracted, in the end they will find a way to be happy forever and that is what we feel with this couple.

eye! that we are not talking about the cockroach that broke your heart or the toxic one who promised you 30 times that he would change and you believed him 30 times; NO! We are talking about love that for various circumstances could not happen, but now for reasons of life, they are finally ready to meet and live it, of this type of relationship, beautiful and without problems.

And well, that’s what these two made us feel when they married for the second time, just a month after doing it in Las Vegas. With the difference that now, the party lasted 3 days and was held at the actor’s mansion, located in the state of Georgia. Of course, they did not skimp on the abundant banquet that those lucky guests could enjoy, which included a delicious dish such as barbecue, traditional food from the southern United States.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy barrels of whiskey that had been shipped to the property, along with a regional meal from Georgia and Puerto Rico, the country from which López hails. The Daily Mail portal highlighted that fried pork chops, rice and vegetables were served, along with the aforementioned barbecue. Added to this is also an oven roasted chicken and macaroni and cheese.

The gastronomic combination was prepared below the Mason-Dixon line, a traditional food from the South of the United States and East Texas, which is characteristically based on French, Irish, African, Native American and Spanish cuisine. It is here where we find the representative barbecue in the style of a barbecue, in an outdoor technique or as it is known pit barbecue. It should be noted that in this preparation the meat has a smoked style and can be chicken, beef or pork.

Some of the artists who managed to attend this great event were known to be actors such as Matt Damon, Renee Zellweger, George Clooney, Jason Mewes and director Kevin Smith, among others. However, the great absentees of the night were his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and his son, Casey Affleck, without the true reasons being known until now.

With information from Gastrolabweb.