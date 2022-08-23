season 2 finale

Who is the killer in season 2 of Only murders in the building? As always in these cases, the what is as important as the why. In the end, the most important thing was always why the murder was committed, above who committed it. The real satisfaction in the noir genre is not in the who, boom, that’s it. The funny thing is why they did it, what was the motivation behind the crime: that is exactly what relieves us viewers, readers, listeners, regardless of the format of the fiction, and it is what that makes criminals human, definitive example of all our weaknesses. If not, no one would listen to Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) podcast. There were several suspects from the beginning, in fact, from the end of the last season (in fact, in Esquire.es we already have our bet on the murderer of season 3, because we have already begun to think about the crime of the end of the last chapter of the series that lays the foundations for the next ten chapters), beginning with Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) and ending with Alice (Cara Delevigne), and with the decoy of Nina (Christine Ko), the successor of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell ) and his magnificent zeppelin project, a disproportionate glass obelisk, over the New York sky. And behind each one of the suspects there was a motivation: fame (in Cinda’s case and deep down also in Nina’s), the need to transcend (Nina, by making a risky decision to become the president of the community), to earn money (Nina and her husband, the architect)… And in the end the motivation was different, infinitely better, infinitely more human. The series has been able to maintain tension for ten weeks on several fronts: on the one hand, the results of Oliver and Will’s (Ryan Broussard) paternity test, the true identity of the character of Shirley MacLaine, the mother of Bunny, where is Becky Butler, who turns out to be not dead, who picks up the matchbox, what the hell did Bunny mean by 14 savage before he died in his last sound testimony, who is the killer and who is going to be the next mystery where Charles, Oliver and Mabel are going to meet.

We hit the killer a year ago when we started speculating about what the plot of season 2 of Only murders in the building and the same for you, but we are far from correct with why, which is where the grace of the story truly lies. It was clear that Bunny’s killer could only be either Cinda or Poppy (Adina Vernon), especially Poppy, because Cinda was too obvious. And, in the end, it was Poppy, but not for the reasons we thought. We didn’t expect Adina Vernon’s character to actually be Becky Butler, the assistant to the mayor of Chickasha, Oklahoma, the murdered woman from the podcast that launched Cinda to fame. Becky just wanted to disappear and for no one to be able to find her, or rather, she just wanted to disappear. The mayor harassed her and she needed a new life. A fan of true murder podcasts, an admirer of Cinda Canning, she cuts her hair short and reinvents herself as Poppy White. She has an idea for a podcast about a girl who disappeared in Oklahoma. She was harassed by the mayor. “Lost or dead?” Cinda asks. “I need her to be dead. And that she was the mayor,” Cinda also says. She just wants a job. She has a great story and a turkey sandwich, no bun, no lettuce, just the turkey wrapped in foil…and a story as juicy as the brisket. And Poppy serves it to him on a platter.

He uses Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport), a middling New York cop who works overtime in small towns investigating (so to speak) high-profile local murders for a paycheck. He helps her leave the incriminating clues that point to the mayor. The mayor ends up in jail, Cinda with her hit podcast, and Poppy with her production job. But she doesn’t have the recognition she wants. Because Cinda doesn’t notice her. And Poppy just wants him to notice her, to realize that she’s relevant. Why doesn’t she commit murder and serve it up on a platter? Overall, Bunny is an older woman and she has a very bad milk, as my grandmother would say. Poppy is obsessed with the painter Rose Cooper. It’s a legitimate mystery to investigate: a fabulous painter who suddenly disappears. If you think about it, if Cinda had agreed to investigate this legitimate mystery, Bunny wouldn’t have died. The fact is that for Cinda arte (art, in English) it rhymes with flatularte (fart, in English, wind; we have invented the new term: flatularte, which sounds like congratulations, but only smells a little worse). Cinda killed Bunny!!! No, it was Poppy. She knew her because she tried to get the picture. Hence the connection between the murderer, Poppy, the murdered, Bunny, and the painter Rose Cooper, Shirley McLaine’s character, Bunny’s mother at the time. But there is more.

The victim puts it on a Kreps tray. It is he, in the end, who gives her justification (to call it something) to kill her: total… as she is old and cantankerous… Kreps killed Bunny!!! Well, no, but he was involved to the core and is the moral author of the crime. There is not much more to explain in that regard. He is stupid and in love enough to be an accessory to a crime in a black story.

Poppy thinks she’ll find a way to make Cinda listen to her. But she, instead of her, offers Mabel a podcast!!! (yes, Cinda was in cahoots with Oliver, Charles and Mabel to uncover the real killer). “I just wanted to make a good podcast, to be listened to by Cinda,” she says. She gives her away the DNA from her knife. The sneezes are just the icing on the cake. And then there’s the 14 savage, which was actually a 14 sandwich, the fourteenth sandwich on the restaurant’s menu, the one Poppy always ordered for Cinda. Mystery solved. At heart, Poppy is a sociopath, like the character of Jan (Amy Ryan), with the difference that she is not a psychopath, but both are equally dangerous, because if she had gotten away with it, Poppy would have looked for more victims. , sure.

